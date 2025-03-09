India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

However, hours ahead the crucial match, a group of passionate Indian cricket team supporters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gathered at the Radha Madhav Temple to perform a 'havan' ahead of today's highly anticipated final clash between India and New Zealand.

Today marks a very crucial day for cricket fans in India, as the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match is all set to take place at 2:30pm. New Zealand, which is known to be a tough team, will be playing against India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, hours ahead the crucial match, a group of passionate Indian cricket team supporters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gathered at the Radha Madhav Temple to perform a ‘havan’ (a traditional Hindu fire ritual) ahead of today’s highly anticipated final clash between India and New Zealand.

#WATCH | #ICCChampionsTrophy2025 | Kanpur, UP: Indian cricket team supporters perform ‘havan’ at the Radha Madhav Temple to pray for the team’s victory in today’s final clash against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/MbYeeiyORo Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

The devotees, dressed in team colors, offered prayers for the Indian team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. With hopes high for a win, the ceremony was a blend of faith and fervor, with supporters expressing their unwavering belief in the team’s success. This unique display of devotion and support highlights the deep connection between cricket and the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

Here is how awaited this match is!

6 hours to pull of some tasks and then its Ind vs Nz CT finals! 🏏

All the best to team India! Lets get this one ☝️ — Saiyam Pathak (@SaiyamPathak) March 9, 2025

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Cricket fans perform ‘aarti’ at Sarang Nath Mahadev temple, as they pray for India’s victory in today’s Champions Trophy final clash against New Zealand.#ICCChampionsTrophy #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4VVUpdHsa1 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025