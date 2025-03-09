Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH

However, hours ahead the crucial match, a group of passionate Indian cricket team supporters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gathered at the Radha Madhav Temple to perform a 'havan' ahead of today's highly anticipated final clash between India and New Zealand. 

India vs New Zealand Final Match: Indian Fans Perform Havan For India’s Win, WATCH


Today marks a very crucial day for cricket fans in India, as the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match is all set to take place at 2:30pm. New Zealand, which is known to be a tough team, will be playing against India.

However, hours ahead the crucial match, a group of passionate Indian cricket team supporters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, gathered at the Radha Madhav Temple to perform a ‘havan’ (a traditional Hindu fire ritual) ahead of today’s highly anticipated final clash between India and New Zealand.

The devotees, dressed in team colors, offered prayers for the Indian team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. With hopes high for a win, the ceremony was a blend of faith and fervor, with supporters expressing their unwavering belief in the team’s success. This unique display of devotion and support highlights the deep connection between cricket and the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

Here is how awaited this match is!

 

