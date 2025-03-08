Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set for March 9 in Dubai. Check match time, squads, live streaming details & where to watch.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live


Dubai is set to witness a high-stakes showdown as India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9. With both teams delivering top-tier performances throughout the tournament, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated match.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For India, led by Rohit Sharma, this final presents an opportunity to claim their third Champions Trophy title, adding another feather to their illustrious cricketing legacy. Meanwhile, New Zealand, the 2000 Champions Trophy winners, are eyeing their second trophy, determined to clinch the coveted championship once again.

Path to the Final: India and New Zealand’s Dominant Run

India secured their place in the final after an intense semi-final victory against the defending World Champions, displaying remarkable skill and composure under pressure. New Zealand, on the other hand, dominated South Africa in their semi-final match, securing a convincing win to book their spot in the ultimate clash.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With both teams in top form, the India vs New Zealand final promises to be a thrilling contest, featuring some of the finest cricketers in the world.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time & Venue

Fans looking forward to catching the action live can find all the essential match details below:

📅 Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
🏟 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE
🕑 Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST
🏏 Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

The Dubai International Stadium, known for its electrifying atmosphere, will be the battleground where India and New Zealand fight for the championship.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final 2025: Where to Watch Live?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live action on television and online streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of this high-voltage clash.

📺 TV Broadcast:

  • Star Sports
  • Sports 18

📡 Live Streaming (Mobile & OTT Platforms):

  • JioHotstar (Available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages)

Fans can tune in to these platforms for live commentary, expert analysis, and in-depth match coverage.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Full Squads

Both teams have announced strong squads, featuring some of the best cricketing talents. Here’s a look at the full team rosters:

India Squad:

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Washington Sundar
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Harshit Rana
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand Squad:

  • Mitchell Santner (Captain)
  • Will Young
  • Devon Conway
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Tom Latham
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Michael Bracewell
  • Nathan Smith
  • Matt Henry
  • William O’Rourke
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Mark Chapman
  • Kyle Jamieson
  • Jacob Duffy

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah leading India’s charge and Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, and Devon Conway spearheading New Zealand’s attack, fans can expect a breathtaking contest between bat and ball.

The Grand Finale Awaits: Who Will Lift the Trophy?

The India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle, filled with nail-biting moments, strategic gameplay, and explosive performances.

Can India secure their third Champions Trophy title, or will New Zealand reclaim glory after 25 years? Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness history unfold in Dubai!

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Can Mohammed Shami Recreate Wankhede Magic?

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 date ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India squad vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Final India vs New Zealand match time

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women