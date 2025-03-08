India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set for March 9 in Dubai. Check match time, squads, live streaming details & where to watch.

Dubai is set to witness a high-stakes showdown as India and New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9. With both teams delivering top-tier performances throughout the tournament, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated match.

For India, led by Rohit Sharma, this final presents an opportunity to claim their third Champions Trophy title, adding another feather to their illustrious cricketing legacy. Meanwhile, New Zealand, the 2000 Champions Trophy winners, are eyeing their second trophy, determined to clinch the coveted championship once again.

Path to the Final: India and New Zealand’s Dominant Run

India secured their place in the final after an intense semi-final victory against the defending World Champions, displaying remarkable skill and composure under pressure. New Zealand, on the other hand, dominated South Africa in their semi-final match, securing a convincing win to book their spot in the ultimate clash.

With both teams in top form, the India vs New Zealand final promises to be a thrilling contest, featuring some of the finest cricketers in the world.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time & Venue

Fans looking forward to catching the action live can find all the essential match details below:

📅 Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

🏟 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE

🕑 Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

🏏 Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

The Dubai International Stadium, known for its electrifying atmosphere, will be the battleground where India and New Zealand fight for the championship.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final 2025: Where to Watch Live?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live action on television and online streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment of this high-voltage clash.

📺 TV Broadcast:

Star Sports

Sports 18

📡 Live Streaming (Mobile & OTT Platforms):

JioHotstar (Available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages)

Fans can tune in to these platforms for live commentary, expert analysis, and in-depth match coverage.

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Full Squads

Both teams have announced strong squads, featuring some of the best cricketing talents. Here’s a look at the full team rosters:

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Ravindra Jadeja

Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand Squad:

Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Will Young

Devon Conway

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Nathan Smith

Matt Henry

William O’Rourke

Rachin Ravindra

Mark Chapman

Kyle Jamieson

Jacob Duffy

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah leading India’s charge and Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, and Devon Conway spearheading New Zealand’s attack, fans can expect a breathtaking contest between bat and ball.

The Grand Finale Awaits: Who Will Lift the Trophy?

The India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle, filled with nail-biting moments, strategic gameplay, and explosive performances.

Can India secure their third Champions Trophy title, or will New Zealand reclaim glory after 25 years? Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness history unfold in Dubai!

