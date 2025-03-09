ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India’s spin attack battles New Zealand’s batting prowess. Can India dominate, or will NZ’s batters rise to the occasion?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final has begun, and the cricketing world is gripped with anticipation. With India and New Zealand clashing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the burning question remains—who will emerge victorious and lift the coveted trophy?

The final, set against the backdrop of a pitch that has already seen electrifying encounters, including the heated India vs Pakistan battle, is expected to be a thrilling contest. The conditions heavily favour spinners, making every delivery crucial in determining the champion. The match started at 2:30 PM IST on March 9, with fans across the globe watching closely.

Who Has the Edge? India or New Zealand?

With both teams boasting a strong lineup, the contest is set to be fierce. India’s spin attack, led by mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, poses a formidable challenge to New Zealand’s batting lineup. Chakaravarthy has already proven his mettle, securing seven wickets in two matches. His ability to turn the game on its head could be India’s biggest weapon.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s batting relies on steady performers like Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. If opener Will Young finds his rhythm, he could be a major disruptor for India’s bowling attack. New Zealand’s all-round strength, complemented by Mitchell Santner’s leadership, makes them a dangerous contender.

Pitch Report and Toss Advantage

The Dubai pitch has consistently favoured spinners, making run-scoring a challenge, especially in the first innings. Historically, teams chasing have had the upper hand, making the toss a game-changing factor.

Match Scenarios:

If India could have wons the toss and bats first: India is expected to put up a score between 270-280, increasing their chances of securing the title.

India is expected to put up a score between 270-280, increasing their chances of securing the title. But New Zealand wins the toss and bats first: New Zealand could target 275-285, making them strong contenders for victory.

With the predicted scoreline ranging between 240-260 runs in both innings, the final is set to be a tightly contested battle where every run matters.

Current Match Status

As of 3:41 PM IST, New Zealand, after winning the toss, is batting at 83-2 in 15.1 overs. India’s bowling attack is applying pressure, with the spinners expected to play a significant role in restricting the Kiwis.

With the match underway and both teams eyeing the trophy, the cricketing world awaits the final outcome. Will India’s spinners dictate the game, or will New Zealand’s steady batting lineup prevail? Only time will reveal the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy winner.

