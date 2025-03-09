Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: Will India Or New Zealand Lift The Trophy?

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: Will India Or New Zealand Lift The Trophy?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: India’s spin attack battles New Zealand’s batting prowess. Can India dominate, or will NZ’s batters rise to the occasion?

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: Will India Or New Zealand Lift The Trophy?


The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final has begun, and the cricketing world is gripped with anticipation. With India and New Zealand clashing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the burning question remains—who will emerge victorious and lift the coveted trophy?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The final, set against the backdrop of a pitch that has already seen electrifying encounters, including the heated India vs Pakistan battle, is expected to be a thrilling contest. The conditions heavily favour spinners, making every delivery crucial in determining the champion. The match started at 2:30 PM IST on March 9, with fans across the globe watching closely.

Who Has the Edge? India or New Zealand?

With both teams boasting a strong lineup, the contest is set to be fierce. India’s spin attack, led by mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, poses a formidable challenge to New Zealand’s batting lineup. Chakaravarthy has already proven his mettle, securing seven wickets in two matches. His ability to turn the game on its head could be India’s biggest weapon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On the other hand, New Zealand’s batting relies on steady performers like Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. If opener Will Young finds his rhythm, he could be a major disruptor for India’s bowling attack. New Zealand’s all-round strength, complemented by Mitchell Santner’s leadership, makes them a dangerous contender.

Pitch Report and Toss Advantage

The Dubai pitch has consistently favoured spinners, making run-scoring a challenge, especially in the first innings. Historically, teams chasing have had the upper hand, making the toss a game-changing factor.

Match Scenarios:

  • If India could have wons the toss and bats first: India is expected to put up a score between 270-280, increasing their chances of securing the title.
  • But New Zealand wins the toss and bats first: New Zealand could target 275-285, making them strong contenders for victory.

With the predicted scoreline ranging between 240-260 runs in both innings, the final is set to be a tightly contested battle where every run matters.

Current Match Status

As of 3:41 PM IST, New Zealand, after winning the toss, is batting at 83-2 in 15.1 overs. India’s bowling attack is applying pressure, with the spinners expected to play a significant role in restricting the Kiwis.

With the match underway and both teams eyeing the trophy, the cricketing world awaits the final outcome. Will India’s spinners dictate the game, or will New Zealand’s steady batting lineup prevail? Only time will reveal the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy winner.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India vs New Zealand Tickets Sold Out, Prices Soared Up To AED 12,000

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final ICC CT 2025 winner prediction IND vs NZ score India vs New Zealand Final

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Health

PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Health

Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar Amid Ceasefire Talks

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

Passengers Stranded At Germany’s Hamburg Airport As Several Flights Cancelled Over ‘Sudden Strike’

Passengers Stranded At Germany’s Hamburg Airport As Several Flights Cancelled Over ‘Sudden Strike’

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: JioHotstar Live Streaming Not Working? Follow These Steps To Fix

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: JioHotstar Live Streaming Not Working? Follow These...

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women