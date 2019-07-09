India on Tuesday is locking horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester in England. Currently, India tops the ICC ranking table with 15 points while New Zealand is at the 4th place with just 11 points. The Men in Blue have lost a single game against England during the entire tournament t so far. The Kiwis have already lost 3 games against Pakistan, Australia, and England. The team hasn’t won a single game against India since 1992.
New Zealand simmers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Bolt could create problems for Indian batsman. On the other hand, India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuveshaneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendr Chahal, Mohammad Shami could create a nightmare for the Black Caps. When it comes to batting, India has a solid lineup including tournament top run-getter Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, while New Zealand can rely on Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson.
India’s best batsman Sharma has been proved successful for the team as the opener batsman has scored 5 centuries so far in the single tournament while its other players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are other performers who have been in form during the tournament.
Squads:
India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
Live Updates
New Zealand 7/1 after 5 overs
Indian opening bowlers have given a terrific start to their team in the opening five overs of the match. After the wicket of Guptill, skipper Kane Willaimson has joined Nicholas Pooran.
Wicket! Boom boom Bumrah! Perfect bowling! He's been absolutely on it right from the start.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019
New Zealand 1/1 after 3.4 overs pic.twitter.com/6HgJeZSVw6
Jasprit Bumrah strikes, New Zealand 2/1
Seamer Jasprit Bumrah struck in his second over and fourth over of the match, removing Martin Guptill for just a run. It was a superb delivery, Guptill got an outside edge, direct into the hands of skipper Virat Kohli.
The pressure tells!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah gets one to bounce and move away, Martin Guptill fends, and the thick edge flies to #ViratKohli at second slip.
What a start this has been from India!#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vMUngjQWIO
First run comes in 3rd over
After 16 consecutive dot balls, New Zealand finally got a run in the penultimate ball of the third ball.
. . . . . .— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
. . . . . .
. . . . 1
After 16 consecutive dots, New Zealand are finally off the mark with a single 😅#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6Pm0b7fwzT
Another maiden over
Jasprit Bumrah has seconded Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling maiden over to Henry Nicholls. New Zealand could not score a single run in the first two overs of the game.
And Jasprit Bumrah has started with a maiden as well!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
What a start this has been from India!#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FC2xVxzrtQ
Maiden over by Kumar
Pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar bowled maiden first over of the World Cup semi-final to Martin Guptill. The opening batsman seemed to be struggling while facing Kumar. India have a strong bowling side.
First innings begin with Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls at crease
Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls have started innings for New Zealand, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to attack for India.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in his hand. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls are out to open the batting.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
Let's play!
Follow #INDvNZ live on the official #CWC19 app ⬇️
APPLE 🍎 https://t.co/whJQyCahHr
ANDROID 🤖 https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/DeEYAzcG6T