India vs New Zealand: Opener batsman Rohit Sharma, who has scored 5 tons in the recently concluded games against Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies, is on the cusp breaking master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world records.

India on Tuesday is locking horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester in England. Currently, India tops the ICC ranking table with 15 points while New Zealand is at the 4th place with just 11 points. The Men in Blue have lost a single game against England during the entire tournament t so far. The Kiwis have already lost 3 games against Pakistan, Australia, and England. The team hasn’t won a single game against India since 1992.

New Zealand simmers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Bolt could create problems for Indian batsman. On the other hand, India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuveshaneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendr Chahal, Mohammad Shami could create a nightmare for the Black Caps. When it comes to batting, India has a solid lineup including tournament top run-getter Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, while New Zealand can rely on Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson.

India’s best batsman Sharma has been proved successful for the team as the opener batsman has scored 5 centuries so far in the single tournament while its other players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are other performers who have been in form during the tournament.

Squads:

India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Live Updates

