ICC World Cup 1st semi-final match between India and New Zealand is set to resume today after it was disrupted due to rain in the 47th over of the New Zealand innings. The match will resume at 10.30 am (local time) or 3 pm (IST).

India’s semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford has been disrupted on Tuesday due to rain as the players were forced to leave the field in the 47th over of the New Zealand innings and the match was shifted to the reserve day.

However, The sun is out finally out in Manchester on Wednesday and it is all set to resume the match. According to the officials, the match will resume at 10.30 am (local time) or 3 pm (IST).

There is a prediction of clouds and light showers today as well. Although, the chance for rain today is around 20 per cent while it was around 40 to 50 per cent yesterday.

On the reserve day, New Zealand will complete their 50-over quota at first with 23 balls left in the innings. New Zealand were 211 for 5 wickets off 46.1 overs on Tuesday before rain stopped play at 2.00 om local time (6.30 pm IST).

If the match has to be completed, India will be required to bat for at least 20 overs. In that case, using Duckworth Louis method the revised target will be 148 runs for India.

If the match get cancelled today, then India will qualify for the final on the basis of the lague stage points. India (15 points), New Zealand (11 points).

