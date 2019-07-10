India’s semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford has been disrupted on Tuesday due to rain as the players were forced to leave the field in the 47th over of the New Zealand innings and the match was shifted to the reserve day.
However, The sun is out finally out in Manchester on Wednesday and it is all set to resume the match. According to the officials, the match will resume at 10.30 am (local time) or 3 pm (IST).
There is a prediction of clouds and light showers today as well. Although, the chance for rain today is around 20 per cent while it was around 40 to 50 per cent yesterday.
On the reserve day, New Zealand will complete their 50-over quota at first with 23 balls left in the innings. New Zealand were 211 for 5 wickets off 46.1 overs on Tuesday before rain stopped play at 2.00 om local time (6.30 pm IST).
If the match has to be completed, India will be required to bat for at least 20 overs. In that case, using Duckworth Louis method the revised target will be 148 runs for India.
If the match get cancelled today, then India will qualify for the final on the basis of the lague stage points. India (15 points), New Zealand (11 points).
Live Updates
Wicket!!!
Another wicket, KL Rahul departs
India 5/2
India is in big trouble
Rohit Sharma's last four innings:— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
102
104
103
1#KaneWilliamson and his men will be ecstatic to have got the Hitman early!#CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/rMiBGQcHOg
Wicket!!!
Virat Kohli this time. Kiwis get back to back wickets of India and Men in Blue are in trouble now.
Wicket!!!!
A big blow for India. Rohit Sharma has to depart. Matt Hanry gets the first breakthrough.
India 2/0
Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will start the Indian innings. KL Rahul will face Kiwi bowler Trent Bolt. Only 2 single of the first over. India 2/0.
India need 240 runs to win
Ind vs NZ
Good work on the field from India has kept New Zealand to 239/8 this morning. Kohli's men will need 240 if they are to seal their spot in the #CWC19 final.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
Who has the advantage? #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/oiHRxHxvhw
NZ 238/8
Ravindra Jadeja celebrating the dismissal of Tom Latham.
TWO WICKETS IN TWO BALLS!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
That man Jadeja with a direct hit followed by a fantastic catch in the deep! 🤩 #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RlyrvWxMou
Wicket!!!
India gets another breakthrough. Matt Hanry has to go this time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Hanry and Indian skipper Virat Kohli took an easy catch.
Wicket!!!
Jadeja is on a roll. What a catch it was. Ravindra Jadeja picks a stunner at the boundary rope and Tom Latham has to go.
Wicket!!!
Direct hit!!! Jadeja gets a breakthrough for India. A rocket throw run out's Ross Taylor. Everything is now going in favor of Team India as they have picked up back to back wickets.
NZ 224/5
Jasprit Bumrah will throw the ball from the other end. New Zealand batsmen have only 3 more overs and they will try to collect maximum runs possible without losing a wicket.
NZ 217/5
India vs New Zealand first semi-final.
Ross Taylor yesterday:— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
Balls 1-56: 27 runs
Balls 57-85: 40 runs
Can he give New Zealand a strong finish this morning?#INDvNZ | #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NqcpqTGXhH
NZ 215/5
Ross Taylor and Tom Latham walk into bat and continue Kiwis innings in the first semi-final against India. Kiwis 214/5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling for India and will try to wrap New Zealand's innings as a few overs are left.