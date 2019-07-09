The 1st World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand disrupts because of heavy rain at Old Trafford, in Manchester. Rain halts play in 46.1 overs. New Zealand score was 211/5.

What happens if the rain disrupts today’s match?

If the match cannot be completed today, then the match will be shifted to the reserve day, which is tomorrow. The match will resume on the reserve day. If the match cannot be completed in the reserve day then the team up in the points table from the league stage will qualify for the final.

What happens if India gets a 20-over target?

If the match begins as a 20-over game, in that case, the target will be 148 for India.

How does DLS method works?

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern(DLS) method comes when rain affects the play. It is a mathematical formulation used to calculate the target score of the team batting second in any form of limited-overs cricket. The DLS method is considered as the most accurate system in international cricket. The calculation for the DLS method tries to adjust the target score depending on the reduction in overs.

However, the match officials said that they will make every effort to finish the match today, even If that means a 20-over batting for India. In that case, India will get a DLS-adjusted target.

Meanwhile, the main pitch is undercover by the ground staff. The square wickets are also covered due to rain.

