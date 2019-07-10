Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wished Ravindra Jadeja for his brave innings at a crucial time in the semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2019. He tweeted well played to Jadeja. These two cricket personality got into a verbal spat on Twitter a few days ago.

Virat Kohli-led team India has faced a terrible defeat against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester in a nail-biting semi-final match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Chasing 240, Indian top-order collapsed as New Zealand pacers struck three times in the first 4 overs of the innings. However, Ravindra Jadeja, who has been criticised by Sanjay Manjarekar a few days ago, came to bat at no 8 today in a very crucial stage of the match. When Jadeja came out on the crease, India had lost Hardik Pandya for 32 in the 31st over and India were 6 down in just 92 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja, who played the match as a bowling all-rounder smacked a brilliant 59-ball 79 innings and helped India to fight till the end in this high-intensity match against New Zealand.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who had called Jadeja a bits and pieces player earlier, appreciated the left-handed batsman after the courageous knock.

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja has not played in first 8 matches of the World Cup before getting included in the squad in the match against Sri Lanka. However, Jadeja and Manjrekar were involved in a controversy as Jadeja replied Sanjay’s comment in a tweet quite rudely and said, he has played twice the number of matches Manjrekar played and said Manjrekar to learn giving respect to people who have achieved. He further added in that tweet, he has heard enough of Manjrekar’s verbal diarrhoea.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

