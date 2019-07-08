India to take on New Zealand in the 1st semi-final on Tuesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The match will start at 3 pm IST.

Two-time World Cup champions India is going to face off New Zealand in the 1st semi-final at the Old Trafford on Tuesday. India topped the league stage with brilliant all-around performance and some spectacular individual batting show. Even though the No. 4 spot is not settled yet, India will look to dismantle an unstable New Zealand. The 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand have been quite impressive throughout the tournament, although their performance was not at its best in last few matches.

In World Cup semi-finals India has won in 3 matches while they lost in 3 times as well in their total 6-time appearances. On the other hand, New Zealand won in one match of their seven appearances in the world cup semi-final.

Cricket pundits are saying that the contest will be mainly between Indian batting against New Zealand bowling. Indian batting has been superb while Rohit Sharma scored 647 runs, Virat Kohli scored 442 runs and KL Rahul scored 360 runs so far. These three top-order batsmen will be facing three fierce kiwi pacers who have shared 42 wickets between them. Lockie Ferguson (17 wickets), Trent Boult (15 wickets) and Matt Henry (10 wickets).

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik/Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand playing 11: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

