India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live updates: Virat Kohli and man are all set to face New Zealand at the McLean Park in Napier for the 1st ODI. Ind vs NZ will be 5 ODI and 3T20I match series. Where all eyes will be on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and experienced MS Dhoni, who are in great form and youngsters Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, who have been called in place of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live updates: After the historic bilateral series win against Australia, Virat Kohli and men will now take on New Zealand. Both teams are scheduled to play 5 ODIs and 3T20I matches and today at the McLean Park in Napier, Kiwis will face the Indian challenge. The match will commence at around 7 am (IST) and Indian fans are hoping for another overseas trophy.

McLean Park in Napier will be a great place for India to start the New Zealand tour as they won their last one day played on March 3, 2009. According to the statistics, India has never won bilateral series in New Zealand but captain Kohli has a habit of changing the numbers. In 2009, both teams met played 5 ODIs, where India won 3 matches, while New Zealand bagged 2. India will also be playing the 1600th One Day International match and will become the 3rd country to achieve the milestone.

Key players to watch out:

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and experienced MS Dhoni, all eyes will be on young guns Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, who have been added in the place of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. The run-machine for India, captain Virat Kohli, who is in a great form and had scored 558 runs against Australia will be the biggest hurdle for Kane Williamson and team. While MSD, who lifted the man of the ODI series trophy against the Kangaroos, is no less than a threat for Kiwis. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill are the other aces in Virat’s hands. While spin duo, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, are set to trap the hosts.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Matt Henry, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Tom Latham (wk).

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yada.

Live Updates

