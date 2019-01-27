India vs New Zealand live streaming: Team India will look to seal series by winning the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Ind vs Nz 3rd ODI will be played on January 28, Monday, and it will commence from 07:30 am India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV app.

India vs New Zealand live streaming, when and where to watch Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI match

India vs New Zealand live streaming: New Zealand has been underwhelming with bot bat and ball so far in the series as India has capitalised greatly on their shortcomings. Virat Kohli and men leads the 5-match series 2-0 after securing back-to-back victories in first and second ODIs, and they will look to seal the ODI series with yet another win on Monday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. However, Kane Williamson would want his side to bounce back in the series with a win and Team India will be wary of the threat that the hosts can pose.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has continued his fine form with the bat in 2019 while Shikhar Dhawan has been nothing short of sensational in the series. Virat Kohli fell short of completing half-centuries twice but his efforts go without saying. Mohammed Shami has bagged successive Man of the Match awards for his stellar bowling while Kuldeep Yadav has wrecked havoc as well with his tricky deliveries.

What time does the 3rd ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 3rd ODI starts at 7.30AM IST on January 28, Monday at Mount Maunganui.

Where to catch the live stream and live TV coverage of the 3rd ODI?

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV will live stream India vs New Zealand match.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Mount Maunganui and it will start from 7:30 am IST.

What are the squads for the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, K. Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More