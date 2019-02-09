India vs New Zealand live streaming: Team India will look to seal the series by securing yet another victory in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and it will start from 12:30 pm India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV app.

India's Rohit Sharma bats fielded by wicketkeeper New Zealand's Tim Seifert during their Twenty20 cricket international at Eden Park in Auckland | Image Source: AP

India vs New Zealand live streaming: The nerves will be high when India and New Zealand lock horns in the crucial third and final Twenty 20 International (T20I) match on Sunday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Team India levelled the series after winning the second T20I, thanks to a spectacular performance from stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma. The Black Caps captain Kane Williamson knows the stakes in the upcoming match and would expect his team to put in a top performance and win the T20I series to compensate the ODI series humbling.

Although he failed to repeat his first T20I heroics, all eyes will still be on New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-cum-opening batsman who can deal much damage to the visitors. For India, Rohit Sharma will be the main target man to take on the Kiwis’ bowling challenge and it will be interesting to see how he fares in a match of such magnitude tomorrow.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India vs New Zealand start?

The 3rd T20I starts at 12:30 pm India time on February 10, Sunday, at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Where to catch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The live stream of the 3rd T20I will be available on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV.

What TV channel will show live coverage of Ind vs NZ match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will show the match in Hindi commentary.

Where will be the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand played?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and it will start from 12:30 pm India time.

What are the squads for the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleign, Lockie Ferguson

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More