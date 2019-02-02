India vs New Zealand live streaming: Virat Kohli-less Team India will look to end the 5-match series on a positive note by winning the 5th ODI match against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Ind vs NZ 5th ODI will be played on February 3, Sunday, and it will start from 07:30 am India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming can be accessed on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV app.

India vs New Zealand live streaming: India will be hoping to close the series on a winning note on Sunday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday when they face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI match. Virat Kohli will miss the match due to rest given to him while MS Dhoni is expected to make a comeback after failing to feature in the previous ODI match due to injury. For New Zealand, all eyes will be on Trent Boult, who single-handedly demolished Team India in the fourth ODI match.

India currently leads the 5-match series 3-1 but will still look to get the momentum back to their side after sustaining a humiliating 8-wicket loss in the penultimate ODI match. Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors in the absence of Virat Kohli while MS Dhoni’s reinduction into the squad will lift the dampened morale around the team.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult can deal much damage to the Indian batting line up yet again while Ross Taylor, who has hit peak form, can also hurt the visitors with his bat. The waning form of Kane Williamson is still a big worry for the Black Caps and the absence of opener Martin Guptill due to injury further dents their hopes in the forthcoming match.

What time does the 5th ODI between India vs New Zealand start?

The 5th ODI starts at 7.30 am India time on February 3, Sunday at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Where to catch the live stream of India vs New Zealand 5th ODI match?

The live stream of the 5th ODI will be available on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV.

What TV channel will show live coverage of Ind vs NZ match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will show the match in Hindi commentary.

Where will be the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand played?

The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington and it will start from 7:30 am India time.

What are the squads for the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill/Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle/Doug Bracewell/Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

