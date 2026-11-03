India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: India will turn their attention to the 50-over format after securing a 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series against New Zealand. The ODI contest will begin at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, with the teams scheduled to play five matches across four venues before the series concludes on November 15.
India have announced a split-captaincy arrangement for the tour. Shubman Gill will lead the side in the first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer has been named captain for the fourth and fifth matches. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the ODI setup, alongside a squad featuring several emerging players.
New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will look to make the most of home conditions. The hosts have named separate squads for the first three and final two matches, with changes to their personnel across the series.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Schedule
The five-match series will begin in Auckland before moving to Wellington and Hamilton. The final two ODIs will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
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1st ODI – November 4, Wednesday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Eden Park, Auckland
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2nd ODI – November 7, Saturday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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3rd ODI – November 10, Tuesday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton
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4th ODI – November 13, Friday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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5th ODI – November 15, Sunday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
India vs New Zealand ODI Head-To-Head Record
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Matches Played: 123
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India Won: 63
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New Zealand Won: 52
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Tied: 1
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No Result: 7
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Full Squads
India have named different combinations for the opening three matches and the final two ODIs. New Zealand have also announced separate squads for the two phases of the series.
First Three ODIs
Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
Bowlers: Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi
Fourth and Fifth ODIs
Batters: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-Rounders: Axar Patel
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (Vice-Captain), Kumar Kushagra
Bowlers: Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand Squad For 1st, 2nd And 3rd ODIs
Batters: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Henry Nicholls
All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham
Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner
New Zealand Squad For 4th And 5th ODIs
Batters: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft
All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (Captain)
Wicketkeepers: Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert
Bowlers: Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Live Streaming
How To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In India?
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TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In New Zealand?
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TV Channels: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open for announced free-to-air coverage
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Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In The United States And Canada?
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TV Channel: Willow TV
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Live Streaming: Willow app and website
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.