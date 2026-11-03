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Home > Sports News > India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: India and New Zealand will meet in a five-match ODI series beginning November 4 in Auckland. Shubman Gill will lead India in the opening three matches before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the final two, while Mitchell Santner captains the Black Caps. Check the complete fixtures, squads, venues and live streaming details.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 08:42 IST

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: India will turn their attention to the 50-over format after securing a 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series against New Zealand. The ODI contest will begin at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, with the teams scheduled to play five matches across four venues before the series concludes on November 15.

India have announced a split-captaincy arrangement for the tour. Shubman Gill will lead the side in the first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer has been named captain for the fourth and fifth matches. Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the ODI setup, alongside a squad featuring several emerging players.

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New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will look to make the most of home conditions. The hosts have named separate squads for the first three and final two matches, with changes to their personnel across the series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Schedule

The five-match series will begin in Auckland before moving to Wellington and Hamilton. The final two ODIs will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

  • 1st ODI – November 4, Wednesday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Eden Park, Auckland

  • 2nd ODI – November 7, Saturday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Hnry Stadium, Wellington

  • 3rd ODI – November 10, Tuesday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton

  • 4th ODI – November 13, Friday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

  • 5th ODI – November 15, Sunday: New Zealand vs India – 7:30 AM IST, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India vs New Zealand ODI Head-To-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 123

  • India Won: 63

  • New Zealand Won: 52

  • Tied: 1

  • No Result: 7

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Full Squads

India have named different combinations for the opening three matches and the final two ODIs. New Zealand have also announced separate squads for the two phases of the series.

First Three ODIs

Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Bowlers: Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Auqib Nabi

Fourth and Fifth ODIs

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders: Axar Patel

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (Vice-Captain), Kumar Kushagra

Bowlers: Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Squad For 1st, 2nd And 3rd ODIs

Batters: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Henry Nicholls

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Squad For 4th And 5th ODIs

Batters: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Wicketkeepers: Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Live Streaming

How To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In India?

  • TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In New Zealand?

  • TV Channels: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open for announced free-to-air coverage

  • Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand ODI Series LIVE In The United States And Canada?

  • TV Channel: Willow TV

  • Live Streaming: Willow app and website

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India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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