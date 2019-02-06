India Vs New Zealand: In the first T20I at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand defeated India women by 23 runs on Wednesday. However, Smriti Mandhana created history by scoring the fastest T20I fifty in just 24 balls.

After the Indian women cricket team opted to bowl in the first three-match T20I series against New Zealand, the former got defeated by 23 runs in the at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday i.e. on February 6, 2019. However, to everyone’s surprise, cricketer Smriti Mandhana managed to create history in the women’s cricket world by scoring the fastest T20I fifty in just 24 balls despite the upsetting downfall of the India women.

The match started after Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bowl on winning the toss. However, New Zealand’s total score was 159/ 4 in 20 overs, opening batters couldn’t hold the ground for long. hey did not start as Suzie Bates was caught out by Taniya Bhatia off Radha Yadav’s bowling when the score was just 11. On the other hand, chasing the target of 159 in 20 overs, the Indian cricket team were all out in 136 runs after 19.1 overs losing the match to their rivals to claim the title to the first T20I series.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana on scoring the fastest fifty in the game has made her break her own record set earlier. This is the first time that an Indian woman scored a half-century in just 24 balls. According to reports in a leading sports website Sportskeeda, Mandhana’s previous best was off 25 balls against England cricket team last year in Mumbai.

