India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: India are set to begin their multi-format tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20 International series, starting on Thursday, October 22. The opening two matches will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, followed by the third T20I in Wellington, the fourth in Auckland and the series finale in Hamilton on November 1.

The series will provide an important test for India’s revamped T20I combination as the team adapts to New Zealand’s conditions. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian side, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain. The squad features promising young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside established T20 performers Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube.

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also part of India’s squad, offering experience to a pace attack that includes Arshdeep Singh and the returning-to-prominence young fast bowlers Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the white-ball leg of the tour as India manage his workload ahead of the Test series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be captained by Mitchell Santner. The hosts have assembled a pace-heavy squad featuring Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner. Their bowling attack will look to exploit the seam movement and bounce that can make batting challenging in New Zealand, particularly during the early overs.

With Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell among their batting options, the Black Caps will also have considerable firepower for the five-match contest.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: October 22, 2026 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch – 12:30 PM IST (7:00 AM GMT | 8:00 PM Local)

2nd T20I: October 24, 2026 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch – 12:30 PM IST (7:00 AM GMT | 8:00 PM Local)

3rd T20I: October 27, 2026 – Hnry Stadium, Wellington – 12:30 PM IST (7:00 AM GMT | 8:00 PM Local)

4th T20I: October 30, 2026 – Eden Park, Auckland – 12:30 PM IST (7:00 AM GMT | 8:00 PM Local)

5th T20I: November 1, 2026 – Seddon Park, Hamilton – 12:30 PM IST (7:00 AM GMT | 8:00 PM Local)

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Live Streaming

How To Watch India vs New Zealand T20I Series LIVE In India?

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand T20I Series LIVE In New Zealand?

TV Channels: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open for the announced free-to-air coverage

Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand T20I Series LIVE In The United States And Canada?

TV Channel: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow app and website

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026 Full Squads

India T20I Squad

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Bowlers: Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand T20I Squad

Batters: Finn Allen, Bevon Jacobs

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand T20I Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 31

India Won: 17

New Zealand Won: 11

Tied: 3

No Result: 0