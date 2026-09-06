India vs Pakistan Again In Women’s Asia Cup 2026? Here’s How IND-W vs PAK-W Can Meet In Semi-Final or Final

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can India vs Pakistan Happen Again? India and Pakistan could meet again in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 if both teams qualify for the knockout stages and successfully navigate their respective semi-finals. The arch-rivals have already faced each other in the Group A stage, with India securing a dominant seven-wicket victory on September 5. Here are all the possible scenarios for another India vs Pakistan clash in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Current Tournament Context

India have already secured the top spot in Group A after winning all three of their matches and have booked their place in the semi-finals. Pakistan are currently second in the group and remain strong contenders to qualify for the knockout stage, with their final group fixture against Hong Kong still to come.

Can India vs Pakistan Meet Again in Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

Yes, India and Pakistan can meet again in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, but only if Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals and both teams win their respective knockout matches. Their second meeting could come in the final, depending on how the semi-final fixtures are arranged.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Scenario

The final is the most straightforward route for another India vs Pakistan clash. India have already topped Group A, while Pakistan are in contention to finish second in the same group. If both sides qualify for the semi-finals and India win one semi-final while Pakistan win the other, the two rivals will meet in the tournament final.

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final is scheduled to be played on September 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A successful run through the semi-finals for both teams would set up another high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan just days after their Group A meeting.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Scenario

A rematch could also depend on the official semi-final qualification and fixture permutations involving the teams from Group B. India, as Group A winners, will enter the knockout stage from the top position, while Pakistan’s final position will depend on their remaining group fixture and qualification outcome. Their paths will determine whether the two teams can face each other before the final.

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Previous Match

India and Pakistan met in Group A on September 5, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side completing a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Pakistan were bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever total in Women’s T20Is, before India chased down the target in 8.4 overs. India had already secured their semi-final berth before the match and subsequently completed an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

When Can India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Rematch Happen?

The earliest possibility of another India vs Pakistan encounter will depend on the semi-final draw and the final group standings. If the tournament structure keeps the two sides in separate semi-finals, they could meet in the final on September 13. For that to happen, India and Pakistan must both win their respective semi-final matches.