India and Pakistan will yet again clash in highly-anticipated men’s Asian Champions Trophy final on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. Interestingly, the two sides locked horns in the finale of the tournament’s previous edition in 2016 where India emerged triumphant and now Pakistan will be gunning to even the score by pulling a victory over its life-long rival.

Earlier, India pulled a narrow 3-2 win over Japan in a semi-final match while in another semi-final match, Pakistan had to sweat out a victory over Malaysia in a penalty shootout after seeing their 4-1 lead reduced to 4-4. Out of the 5 games played in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2018, India has won 4 and drawn 1 while Pakistan has won 3 losing and drawing one game each.

Given the current form of the two teams, India is touted to emerge victorious in the upcoming showdown but Pakistan also enjoys an estimable record in the tournament and can upset the odds. Here are some interesting numbers from India-Pakistan rivalry in Asian Champions Trophy over the years:

Both India and Pakistan have won the trophy twice since its inception. Pakistan won the trophy in 2012 and 2013. India won it in 2011 and 2016, hence are the defending champions. Pakistan has been runners-up twice while India has been runner-up just once. Pakistan has made it in the finals of all the Asian Champions Trophy editions. In the 5 editions of the trophy, India has booked 4 final berths, except in 2013, when it finished at a lowly 5th place. In 2011 final, India defeated Pakistan 4-2 on penalties. In 2012 final, Pakistan overpowered India in 5-4 goals galore. In 2013, Pakistan won the trophy after winning the final 3-1 against Japan In 2016, India pulled a 3-2 victory over Pakistan in the finals. India and Pakistan have clashed 8 times in Asian Champions Trophy with India winning 4, Pakistan winning 2 and 2 drawn matches. In the 8 heated encounters between the foes, India has struck 21 goals while Pakistan has scored 18.

