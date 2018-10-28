India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals: The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other at the Asian Champions Trophy finals today at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The match will begin at 10:40 pm (IST) and expected to be a thriller game. Here are the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals live streaming, TV channel time and preview.

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals: The Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2018 tournament has reached its final leg, where India will compete with the arch-rivals Pakistan for the gold medal on Sunday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The Asian Men’s Championship final match will commence at 10:40 pm (IST). In the semi-finals on Saturday, Manpreet Singh and men defeated Japan by 3-2. While on the other side, Pakistan surpassed Malaysia 3-1 in the penalty shootouts, after an exhilarating 4-4 draw.

Today’s match is going to be a thriller game as both nations will be eyeing the gold medal. This match will surely boost the confidence in players of both the sides as its the last big tournament before men’s World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what is the time for India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals will be played at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat and the match will commence on Sunday from 10:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

You can catch all the written updates of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy finals at NewsX.com.

