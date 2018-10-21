India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy: In the second match of Asian Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan by 3-1 on Saturday in Muscat. For India, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh seal the victory for their side and helped India to register a 3-1 win.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy: In the ongoing Asian Champions Hockey tournament, India crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 3-1 on Saturday in Muscat. The defending champions India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling manner and the match was full of excitement as Men in Blue made a remarkable comeback in the game to defeat the opponent. It was the 175th match between both the sides and India continued their impressive run in the tournament.

In the first quarter, Pakistan took a lead in the early minutes of the game and tried to pile on the misery on the Indian side. Pakistan’s Irfan Khan converted a penalty corner of into a goal for his side and provided them a lead over team India. After the goal, the men in blue started attacking Pakistan’s net but were avoided from scoring the goal.

In the second quarter, Manpreet Singh levelled the score with an outstanding strike and brought India back into the game.

After the equalizer, Indian strikers took the charge and continued hitting the opponents net hard. In the third quarter of the game, India took the lead by 2-1 with Mandeep Singh’s beautiful no-look shot. Mandeep Singh beat two Pakistani players and struck a beautiful shot without even looking at the goal.

In the 42nd minute of the match, Dilpreet Singh sealed the victory for the team India by hit Pakistan’s nets and left Pakistan in a shock.

It was the second, victory for India in the tournament after defeating Oman by a huge margin of 11-0 in the curtain raiser match.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More