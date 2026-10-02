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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained

Ahead of the men's Asian Games 2026 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, there is heavy spotlight on the weather in the city.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 15:33 IST

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final: Ahead of the men’s Asian Games 2026 final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, there is heavy spotlight on the weather in the city. The spotlight remains due to all four quarter-finals getting washed out. But what happens to the gold medal if the final is washed out?

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final: Will Team India retain the gold medal if the fixture is washed out?

The final of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou between India and Afghanistan was also washed out due to rain. As the higher-ranked side, the Men in Blue won the gold. However, the case is different in Asian Games 2026. According to the prevailing rules, the gold medal will be shared between India and Pakistan if rain rules the roost in Nisshin on Saturday.

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According to Accuweather, there is a very minimal chance of rain on Saturday and fans can fully hope to see the whole 40 overs between the arch-rivals.

Asian Games 2026 Final: When did Pakistan last beat India in a T20I?

Meanwhile, India start as considerable favourites against the Men in Green, not only due to having vastly experienced players but also their current form. The Men in Blue also hold an overwhelming lead in the head-to-head contest against Pakistan, winning 13 out of 16 games. Pakistan last beat their arch-rivals in a T20I was on September 4, 2022 during the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Since then India won in three consecutive T20 World Cup matches and as many Asia Cup games.

Shreyas Iyer and co. delivered a dominant performance against Sri Lanka on all fronts in the semi-final. While the batting performance wasn’t convincing, Ishan Kishan’s innings of 80 off 46 deliveries on a tough surface propelled their side to a competitive total of 170. The bowling unit then responded to skittle an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting unit for 45, winning by 124 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a scare against Bangladesh as their wayward bowling allowed the Bangla Tigers to score 112 in a 13-over contest. But the pyrotechnics at the death from Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz eventually sealed the game comfortably for the Men in Green. But Sahibzada Farhan and co. are likely to face a more formidable challenge from India, who will start the contest as favourites.

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained
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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained
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