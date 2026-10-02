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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

With the Asian Games 2026 nearing its close, men's cricket's climax will see Team India and Pakistan battle it out in the Gold Medal bout on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast. (Image Credits: X)
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 14:59 IST

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: With the Asian Games 2026 nearing its close, men’s cricket’s climax will see Team India and Pakistan battle it out in the Gold Medal bout on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. However, there is heavy spotlight on the weather as all the men’s Asian Games 2026 quarter-finals were washed out. Will rain play spoilsport in Nisshin during the final?

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Will rain play spoilsport in Nisshin?

According to Accuweather, there is 0% chance of rain in the morning, while the cloud cover also remains at only 2%. With the match set to begin at 2:00 PM Local time, the weather at that time is forecasted to be sunny with only 1% chance of precipitation. While the conditions in the evening will be partly cloudy, there are minimal chances of precipitation. Hence, fans can expect to get see full 40 overs of play between the arch-rivals.

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Preview

The Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance against Sri Lanka on all fronts in the semi-final. While the batting performance wasn’t convincing, Ishan Kishan’s innings of 80 off 46 deliveries on a tough surface propelled their side to a competitive total of 170. The bowling unit then responded to skittle an inexperienced Sri Lankan batting unit for 45, winning by 124 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a scare against Bangladesh as their wayward bowling allowed the Bangla Tigers to score 112 in a 13-over contest. But the pyrotechnics at the death from Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz eventually sealed the game comfortably for the Men in Green. But Sahibzada Farhan and co. are likely to face a more formidable challenge from India, who will start the contest as favourites.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Match: Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Pakistan national cricket teamteam india

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Final? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast
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