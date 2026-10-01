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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on one another in the Asian Games 2026 semi-finals as the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan on October 1, Thursday.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X)
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 07:41 IST

India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on one another in the Asian Games 2026 semi-finals as the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan on October 1, Thursday.

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India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals Preview

Although India didn’t have a successful Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign, they have started impressively and ran through their opponents in Pool A. They began by defeating Indonesia 13-1, followed by defeating Sri Lanka 16-1. They proceeded to beat Republic of Korea 8-2, edging Japan 2-0 and consigning Bangladesh to a 10-0 drubbing. Dilpreet Singh has led the charge for India with nine goals, while Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh have chipped in with eight goals apiece in the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan finished Pool B as the runners-up, suffering their only loss to Malaysia 5-4 in a high-scoring contest. They began their campaign with a 9-0 victory over Thailand, followed by beating Uzbekistan 5-1, the People’s Republic of China 3-0 and Oman 7-2. Sufyan Khan is the top-scorer for Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 hockey with 11 goals under his belt.

India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals Head-to-Head

Since their first meeting at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics final, India and Pakistan have locked horns in 184 occasions. Pakistan hold the edge in the overall head-to-head record with 82 wins, while India have won 70, with the remaining 32 resulting in a draw. The Men in Green also hold the edge in the Asian Games, emerging triumphant on eight occasions out of 16, with India winning five. However, India haven’t lost to their arch-rivals in the Asian Games since the 2014 edition. India have won all three matches comfortably this year.

 

India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: When and Where to Watch?

The high-voltage Men’s Hockey semi-final will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2 TV channels in India. Regional broadcast will also be available on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Fans can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website.

The match will begin 1:00 PM IST.

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026India National Hockey TeamPakistan National Hockey Team

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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

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