India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Why Is India Favourite Despite Pakistan Playing On Home Ground

With India’s dominant record over Pakistan in world tournaments since 2000, Ganguly believes it will be tough for Pakistan to overcome India, especially in challenging Dubai conditions.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has tipped India as the favourites to claim the title. Ganguly believes that defeating India will be a formidable challenge, not just for Pakistan but for any team in the tournament.

India’s Strong Record Against Pakistan

Ganguly pointed out that India’s track record against Pakistan in world tournaments has been dominant, with India having lost only once to Pakistan since 2000. “India has had the upper hand for around 25 years now,” said Ganguly. “Beating India would be very tough for Pakistan, especially given the current form of the Indian team.”

Despite Pakistan playing on home ground in Dubai, Ganguly feels that India’s strong white-ball team and recent performances make them the clear favourites in this clash. “India is a very powerful white-ball team, and our recent records against Pakistan have been dominant,” he added.

Challenges of Dubai Conditions

While acknowledging that Dubai’s playing conditions could present challenges, Ganguly explained that the wicket is not typically batting-friendly. “Batting might not be as easy in Dubai as it is in Pakistan,” he said. He believes bowlers, particularly spinners, will play a crucial role as the tournament progresses. “The wicket will not be as easy as it is in Pakistan. It’s a used wicket, and we won’t see 300-plus totals in Dubai or Sharjah.”

Why India Is a Strong Contender

Ganguly emphasized that India’s all-around strength, especially their bowling attack and recent form, gives them an edge over Pakistan and other teams. He added that while conditions in Dubai might not favour big scores, India’s depth in both batting and bowling makes them tough contenders to beat in the Champions Trophy.