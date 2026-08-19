India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

IND vs PAK, FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026: A high-stakes clash looms in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 as India and Pakistan will take on one another on August 19, Wednesday at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands. It will be the first time in 16 years that the arch-rivals will face one another and it was in New Delhi that India and Pakistan locked horns.

India, who lifted the coveted trophy in 1975, started their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Wales, seemingly establishing themselves as an early contender to win the tournament. However, they wasted an opportunity to down England despite the scoreline being 2-2 at one stage. Instead, the Englishmen made a tremendous comeback to seal a 2-4 win, putting India in a tricky position ahead of the high-voltage contest against Pakistan. Harmanpreet Singh and co. need at least a draw to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who only have one point, face a must-win scenario to keep their campaign alive. They are currently last in the standings and face a stiff task of beating India. The four-time world champions will not have much to be optimistic ahead of facing India, given they lost 4-3 and 7-1 to their arch-rivals in the recent European leg of the Pro League. Notably, Pakistan had last beaten India in Hockey ten years ago during the 2016 Champions Trophy. With England already qualifying for the next round, the fight for the second spot remains between the two sub-continent nations.

IND vs PAK, FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026: Head-to-Head record between India and Pakistan

When it comes to overall Hockey matches, Pakistan are far ahead, winning 82 games to India’s 69, with 32 resulting in a draw. However, India hold an edge in World Cups, emerging triumphant in three matches out of five. They have met in the editions 1971, 1973,1975, 1986 and 2010.

IND vs PAK, FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026: When and where to watch in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on television Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioStar app and website.