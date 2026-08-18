LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

India will face Pakistan in their final Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday (Aug 19). With qualification for the second round at stake, India need at least a draw in certain circumstances, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. Here are all the details, including the match date, kick-off time, live streaming, pool standings and key players for the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 clash.

India vs Pakistan, FIH World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know - How to Watch in India, Kick-off Time, Live Stream, Squads and More
India vs Pakistan, FIH World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know - How to Watch in India, Kick-off Time, Live Stream, Squads and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 21:12 IST

India vs Pakistan, FIH World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India will face Pakistan in their final Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday (Aug 19). With qualification for the second round at stake, India need at least a draw in certain circumstances, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. Here are all the details, including the match date, kick-off time, live streaming, pool standings and key players for the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 clash.

India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match live on Star Sports. The match will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar in India.

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

India enter their final Pool D game with three points from two matches after beating Wales 3-1 before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point after drawing against Wales and losing to England. India’s qualification hopes are therefore stronger, while Pakistan need nothing less than a victory to remain in contention for the second round.

India will qualify with a win over Pakistan. A draw would take India to four points, but they would need Wales to either draw with or lose to England to guarantee a top-two finish. If Wales beat England and India draw with Pakistan, India and Wales would both finish on four points and the qualification spot would be determined by goal difference. A defeat to Pakistan would eliminate India from the competition.

India vs Pakistan Pool D Standings

  • England: 2 matches, 6 points, 2 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 8 goals for, 3 goals against, +5 goal difference
  • India: 2 matches, 3 points, 1 win, 0 draws, 1 defeat, 5 goals for, 5 goals against, 0 goal difference
  • Wales: 2 matches, 1 point, 0 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 4 goals for, 6 goals against, -2 goal difference
  • Pakistan: 2 matches, 1 point, 0 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 4 goals for, 7 goals against, -3 goal difference

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

India have dominated Pakistan in recent years, although their most recent Pro League meeting was a closely fought 4-3 contest. India responded emphatically just two days later with a 7-1 victory. However, with qualification for the second round on the line at the World Cup, Wednesday’s encounter is expected to carry significantly greater pressure for both teams.

India vs Pakistan Key Players

India – Harmanpreet Singh: India’s captain has been one of the standout performers at the World Cup and has scored three of his team’s five goals so far. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading drag-flickers, Harmanpreet’s penalty-corner threat could prove decisive against Pakistan.

Pakistan – Abu Mahmood: Pakistan have spread their goalscoring across the team, but penalty-corner conversion could be crucial in a must-win encounter. Mahmood’s ability to capitalise on set-piece opportunities will be particularly important if Pakistan are able to exploit India’s defensive vulnerabilities.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know
Tags: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

RELATED News

Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Need to Qualify? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

IND vs SL 1st Test Match Highlights: Sri Lanka’s Top Order Crumbles in 372-Chase, Bowlers Help India Dominate Day 4

ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details

WATCH VIDEO: Rodri Arrives in Barcelona For Medical Ahead of €76.5 Million Move From Manchester City

LATEST NEWS

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

The Traitors Season 2: Shalini Passi Questions Mallika Sherawat’s ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ Dress Claim; Says ‘She Is Lying’

From Samsung Intern To AI Engineer: What Went Wrong In Shreshth Malik’s First Job?

Isha Koppikar Says ‘Call Me An Andhbhakt’: Actor Clarifies Her ‘Blind Devotion’ Is To India, Not Any…

SM Steels And Powver Limited Reinforces Its Commitment To Inclusive Growth Through Aparajita, Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

Samsung Promised Security, But Users Got Battery Drain? S24, S25 Ultra Owners Raise Alarm

Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside

Buildings Shake, Debris Falls In Granada as 4.8-Magnitude Quake Injures 3; More Tremors Feared

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know
India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know
India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know
India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS