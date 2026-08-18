India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, Key Players And All You Need to Know

India vs Pakistan, FIH World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India will face Pakistan in their final Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday (Aug 19). With qualification for the second round at stake, India need at least a draw in certain circumstances, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. Here are all the details, including the match date, kick-off time, live streaming, pool standings and key players for the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 clash.

India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match live on Star Sports. The match will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar in India.

India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

India enter their final Pool D game with three points from two matches after beating Wales 3-1 before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point after drawing against Wales and losing to England. India’s qualification hopes are therefore stronger, while Pakistan need nothing less than a victory to remain in contention for the second round.

India will qualify with a win over Pakistan. A draw would take India to four points, but they would need Wales to either draw with or lose to England to guarantee a top-two finish. If Wales beat England and India draw with Pakistan, India and Wales would both finish on four points and the qualification spot would be determined by goal difference. A defeat to Pakistan would eliminate India from the competition.

India vs Pakistan Pool D Standings

England: 2 matches, 6 points, 2 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 8 goals for, 3 goals against, +5 goal difference

2 matches, 6 points, 2 wins, 0 draws, 0 defeats, 8 goals for, 3 goals against, +5 goal difference India: 2 matches, 3 points, 1 win, 0 draws, 1 defeat, 5 goals for, 5 goals against, 0 goal difference

2 matches, 3 points, 1 win, 0 draws, 1 defeat, 5 goals for, 5 goals against, 0 goal difference Wales: 2 matches, 1 point, 0 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 4 goals for, 6 goals against, -2 goal difference

2 matches, 1 point, 0 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 4 goals for, 6 goals against, -2 goal difference Pakistan: 2 matches, 1 point, 0 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat, 4 goals for, 7 goals against, -3 goal difference

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

India have dominated Pakistan in recent years, although their most recent Pro League meeting was a closely fought 4-3 contest. India responded emphatically just two days later with a 7-1 victory. However, with qualification for the second round on the line at the World Cup, Wednesday’s encounter is expected to carry significantly greater pressure for both teams.

India vs Pakistan Key Players

India – Harmanpreet Singh: India’s captain has been one of the standout performers at the World Cup and has scored three of his team’s five goals so far. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading drag-flickers, Harmanpreet’s penalty-corner threat could prove decisive against Pakistan.

Pakistan – Abu Mahmood: Pakistan have spread their goalscoring across the team, but penalty-corner conversion could be crucial in a must-win encounter. Mahmood’s ability to capitalise on set-piece opportunities will be particularly important if Pakistan are able to exploit India’s defensive vulnerabilities.