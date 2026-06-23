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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch

Catch India vs Pakistan in the FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26! Get live streaming details, TV channels, match timings for the London leg, head-to-head records, and full squads.

India vs Pakistan FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming Head-to-Head Match Time and Where to Watch. Photo X
India vs Pakistan FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming Head-to-Head Match Time and Where to Watch. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 16:32 IST

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: The historic field hockey rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to write a brand-new chapter. For the first time in history, the two Asian giants face off in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, June 23. Taking place during the tournament’s London leg at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, this encounter brings the highly anticipated clash back to the global stage. Pakistan entered the 2025-26 edition as a late addition after Nations Cup winners New Zealand withdrew from the competition.

India vs Hockey: Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Pakistan holds the overall advantage in their storied rivalry. Out of 181 total matches played between the sides, Pakistan has won 82 games, while India has claimed victory in 67, with 32 matches ending in a draw.

However, recent history tells a completely different story. India enters the London leg carrying a dominant ten-year unbeaten streak against their neighbors, spanning 17 matches since 2016. India won 15 of those encounters, including a close 2-1 victory during their last meeting at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. While India comes in with high confidence after recent Pro League wins over world number one Germany and the Netherlands, Pakistan has struggled mightily, losing all 12 of their opening matches this season.

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Hockey: Match Time and Details

Fans will get to witness two separate blockbusters between the traditional rivals in London:

  • First Match: June 23 at 7:00 PM IST

  • Second Match: June 26 at 10:30 PM IST

India vs Hockey Where to Watch: Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans in India can easily follow every minute of the action across television and digital platforms:

  • TV Telecast: The matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, specifically on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD channels.

  • Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the action live via the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Hockey Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith H.S., Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi.

Pakistan: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Sufyan Khan (Acting leaders due to Ammad Butt’s visa delays), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor.

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India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch
Tags: FIH Pro League 2025-26 liveFIH Pro League London leghockey head to head India vs PakistanIND vs PAK hockey live streamingIndia hockey squad Pro LeagueIndia vs Pakistan hockey 2026India vs Pakistan hockey match timeJioHotstar India vs Pakistan hockeyPakistan hockey squad 2026Star Sports hockey live

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India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch
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India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch
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