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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026: Defending champions India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday (Nov 5). The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has opted to field a second-string squad for the tournament, with the senior team and head coach Khalid Jamil focusing on the upcoming friendlies against New Zealand. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, live streaming, TV broadcast, squad information and head-to-head context.

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 14:35 IST

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026: Defending champions India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday (Nov 5). The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has opted to field a second-string squad for the tournament, with the senior team and head coach Khalid Jamil focusing on the upcoming friendlies against New Zealand. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, live streaming, TV broadcast, squad information and head-to-head context.

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2026
  • Date: Thursday (Nov 5), 2026
  • Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live on TV in India?

There will be no live television broadcast of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 match in India. Fans will therefore have to rely on the available online streaming option to follow the contest.

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How to Watch India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming in India?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the VETO app and website in India.

India vs Pakistan Team News

India will enter the tournament with a second-string squad, as the senior national team prioritises its upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand. Naushad Moosa, who coaches the India U23 side, will lead the Blue Tigers’ campaign. Bibiano Fernandes will serve as assistant coach, while Patshuram Salwadi has been appointed goalkeeping coach and Saifulla will take charge of strength and conditioning.

India have won the SAFF Championship nine times and will be targeting a record 10th title. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to challenge the defending champions under head coach Nolberto Solano, with Abdullah Iqbal among the players expected to feature. With India relying on a younger squad, the opening encounter between the two arch-rivals could prove more competitive than some of their previous meetings.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Records

India and Pakistan share a long-standing rivalry in international football. India have won the SAFF Championship nine times and enter the fixture as defending champions, while Pakistan will be aiming to make an impact under Solano. The supplied match information does not provide an exact overall head-to-head win-loss record between the two nations.

India Squad for SAFF Championship 2026

Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi.

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

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India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
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India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

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India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records
India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

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