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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Hockey Clash: Pakistan to Play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Confirms

India vs Pakistan Hockey Clash: Pakistan to Play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Confirms

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan will play in next month’s Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed on Monday. The tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab, with India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea participating.

Pakistan Set to Play In Men’s Asian Champions Trophy In India In October, Confirms Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Pakistan Set to Play In Men’s Asian Champions Trophy In India In October, Confirms Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 15:27 IST

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan will be among the six teams competing in next month’s Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed on Monday. The tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab, with India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea set to participate. The announcement comes amid the existing restrictions on bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Set To Play In Men’s Asian Champions Trophy In India In October

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that Pakistan will participate in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in India, citing the central government’s policy allowing the two countries to compete in multilateral sporting events. According to a report by PTI, Mann said the league-stage matches will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and final will take place at the hockey stadium in Mohali.

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“There is no problem in multinational tournaments. Maybe individual series (India and Pakistan) cannot take place,” Mann said when asked about Pakistan’s participation and whether the requisite clearances have been taken for it.

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Match Details

  • Tournament: Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026
  • Date: October 27 to November 5, 2026
  • Venues: Jalandhar and Mohali, Punjab
  • Teams: India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Korea
  • Reserve Teams: Oman and Bangladesh

Where Will Pakistan Play In Asian Champions Trophy?

The league-stage matches of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and final will be hosted at the hockey stadium in Mohali. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured full support for the tournament and said the state is committed to successfully organising the first-ever edition of the competition in Punjab.

Why Can Pakistan Play In India Despite Restrictions?

India’s current sports policy bars bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan, but the Sports Ministry has clarified that the two countries can compete against each other in multilateral events. The policy is in line with the Olympic Charter, and India will not prevent Pakistani athletes from participating in such competitions hosted on Indian soil.

Pakistan Had Withdrawn From Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan had withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the two countries following Operation Sindoor. However, the latest development means Pakistan are set to return to Indian soil for a multilateral hockey competition in October.

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Teams

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • China
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Korea

India Enter As Defending Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Champions

India enter the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy as defending champions. The Indian team won the title in 2023 in Chennai and successfully defended it in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China. The annual competition was not held last year and will return with six teams competing for the title in Punjab.

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India vs Pakistan Hockey Clash: Pakistan to Play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Confirms
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India vs Pakistan Hockey Clash: Pakistan to Play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Confirms
India vs Pakistan Hockey Clash: Pakistan to Play Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Confirms
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