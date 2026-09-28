India vs Pakistan Hockey: IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Date, Time, Preview — LA 2028 Olympic Qualification at Stake

India vs Pakistan Hockey: The high-voltage India versus Pakistan hockey showdown is at stake in the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Games men’s hockey competition. India has entered the semi-finals after leading Pool A, while Pakistan entered the semi-finals from Pool B, paving the way for an epic face-off.

Asian Games 2026: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Details

India vs Pakistan Hockey Semi-Final: October 1, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan

Stage: Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final

Final: October 3, 2026

When Is India vs Pakistan Hockey Semi-Final?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semi-final, scheduled to be held on Thursday, 1st October 2026, will be played at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium Kakamigahara, Japan.

The semi-final will be played at 3.30 PM IST. The official fixture list of Hockey India confirms that the two semi-finals will be played at 1.00 PM and 3.30 PM IST, with India playing Pakistan in the second semi-final.

Whoever wins the first match will advance to the gold-medal game on October 3, and the loser will enter the bronze medal game.

Asian Games 2026: India vs Pakistan Hockey, Semi-Final Preview

India are the highest-ranked team entering the tournament with an undefeated record in Pool A. The reigning champions won all five games in the group stage, including a 10-0 win over Bangladesh on 28 September. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored a hat-trick, and 2 from Shilanand Lakra, India finished the pool stage with an incredible +45 goal difference.

Elsewhere, Pakistan finished in Pool B, alongside Malaysia, China, Oman, Uzbekistan, and Thailand. In the preliminary rounds, Pakistan defeated Thailand 9-0, beat Uzbekistan 5-1, and fell to Malaysia 5-4.

The stakes are even higher in this match beyond the rivalry. The men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games also acts as the Asian qualification route to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, and the winner of the gold medal match is directly qualified for the Olympics.

This way, India will look to carry on with defending their title, and Pakistan will have a chance to stop their neighbours from making another appearance in the Asian Games final.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish