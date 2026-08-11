India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, H2H, World Cup Record & Match Preview

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: The heated rivalry between India and Pakistan takes centre stage once again as the two neighbouring nations are placed in the same group for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. With a format overhaul taking place for the upcoming tournament, there are a few changes to the World Cup from its previous editions. For the first time in the history of the competition, there will be no quarter-final matches, with teams qualifying for the semi-finals after the group stages.

Four groups of four teams each have meant that the nations that top their respective groups will progress further in the tournament, upping the stakes. With that goal kept in mind, the Indian team will be on their toes as they face Pakistan and other opponents like Wales and England in Pool D.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Match Details

Details Information Match India vs Pakistan Tournament FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 19, 2026 Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Pool Pool D Competition Group Stage

India vs Pakistan Hockey Head-to-Head Record

Despite a higher overall success of the Indian team in the sport, they fall short in their head-to-head rivalry against Pakistan. Having met each other in 183 games on the field, Pakistan leads the rivalry against India. The four-time World Champions have won 82 matches against India. Meanwhile, India have won 69 games against their arch-rivals.

In the World Cup, the record is slightly tipped in favour of India. Having met each other in five games, India has come out on top on three occasions.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026

Arriving at the World Cup, India are full of confidence that they can be serious contenders in this competition. Recently, team captain Harmanpreet Singh was pleased with the preparations of the squad and praised the development in both attacking and defensive lines ahead of the match.

India have been among the world’s finest teams regularly for the last two years, so a semi-final or a final run could be in store. India, with its top players and well-rounded squad, are widely seen as the favorites in the match against Pakistan.

However, Pakistan had a last-minute coach change with Bob Johan Veldhof, the goalkeeper coach who was promoted by the federation to the Head Coach position, almost right after leaving for the World Cup. But it might affect the side; Pakistan is rich with talent, which could allow them to beat anyone on their day.

Under the New World Cup format, only one team from a group will make it to the semi-finals, which means the group-stage games are also more decisive. This really heightens the expectations of the match between India and Pakistan, which will have a lot more than points at stake.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction

India are favored due to their current form, world ranking, and recent results against Pakistan. Though Pakistan’s capacity for surprises and their ability to produce big-match performances mean they can never be dismissed outright, India look technically superior in every aspect of the game.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: India 3-1 Pakistan.

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