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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 promises a high-stakes Pool D clash with qualification at stake. Check India vs Pakistan prediction, head-to-head record, qualification scenario, recent form, key players and match analysis as India look to secure their place in the next round.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction. Image Credit: ANI
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Winner Prediction. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 13:15 IST

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: The longstanding rivalry between India and Pakistan will be witnessed once again as the two teams face off in a pivotal Pool D encounter at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, August 19. At stake in the match held at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen is the players’ qualification for the next round, India hoping they can confirm their ticket and Pakistan trying everything not to lose their World Cup fight.

Apart from some very recent wins, India have largely dominated Pakistan; because of this, India should be regarded as the firm odds-on favourites for the result. But, as a qualification match, this will most probably throw up far more than the two teams’ meeting record suggests.

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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Qualification Impact

The opening Pool D match saw India defeat Wales, and this way the nation has three points at the moment but then they had to endure a 2-4 loss against England. As England secured one of the two spots, the others – India, Pakistan, and Wales – will need to win their respective matches to get to the next round.

The match result would be critical for India-Pakistan; a win would surely send India through to the next round, whereas a draw would put the team in the strongest position possible. At the same time, the only scenario that keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive is a win together with a certain England-Wales fixture result to still let them be hopeful for the play-off round. As a result, the responsibility is very high on Pakistan since the Indian team can take on the game with more freedom. However, the team of Craig Fulton will definitely want to achieve a result which they will not have to depend upon other teams to secure their progress.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Head-to-Head: India’s Unbeaten Record

Over the past decade, India have continued to dominate Pakistan in the field, their performance being nothing less than spectacular. They haven’t lost a single match in their last 19 encounters with Pakistan, a result that has come with 17 defeats for Pakistan and two draws. The sequence of wins has covered a number of major tournaments like the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and FIH events.

These statistics become all the more remarkable in the latest results. In the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, India won 2- 1 against Pakistan. After that, they beat Pakistan by 4-3 and then by an overwhelming margin of 7-1 in their two meetings in the FIH Pro League in June 2026.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction

India come in strong on every count with a better record, performance, and confidence levels. India’s penalty corner play, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, is their second biggest asset, apart from the team having demolished Pakistan in a 7-1 rout in their last clash. Pakistan have to win this match to qualify for the next round. On the other hand, India could still potentially qualify without winning, but would start as favourites and will be expected to topple their arch-rivals.

India vs Pakistan Prediction: India 3-1 Pakistan

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario
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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs PAK? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario

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