India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Need to Qualify? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: India’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a big setback after they lost 2-4 to England in their second Pool D match on Monday (Aug 17). India were ahead 2-1 at half-time after goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh, but England came back strongly in the second half, scoring three goals to win the match. India now have three points from two matches and will face Pakistan in their final Pool D game on Wednesday. Here are all the qualification scenarios for India ahead of the crucial clash.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST

India’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

India have three points from two Pool D matches after beating Wales 3-1 in their opening game before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England. England currently top Pool D with six points, while India are second with three points. Pakistan and Wales have one point each after two matches. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second round, while the bottom two teams will compete in the 9th-16th classification matches.

What Happens If India Beat Pakistan?

A win over Pakistan will take India to six points and guarantee their place in the second round. India will qualify regardless of the result in the England vs Wales match and will finish among the top two teams in Pool D.

What If India Draw Against Pakistan?

A draw will take India to four points. In that scenario, India will need Wales to either draw with or lose to England. If England beat Wales or the two teams share the points, India will finish second in Pool D and qualify for the second round.

However, if Wales beat England and India draw with Pakistan, India and Wales will both finish on four points. The second qualification spot will then be decided by goal difference.

What If India Lose Against Pakistan?

A defeat against Pakistan will end India’s hopes of reaching the second round. India will remain on three points, while Pakistan will move ahead of them with a victory. India will then be unable to finish in the top two, regardless of the result between England and Wales.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match live on Star Sports and stream the game on JioHotstar. The crucial Pool D clash is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 19.