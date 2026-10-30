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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Group C Match Live In India On Mobile, TV And Laptop

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Group C Match Live In India On Mobile, TV And Laptop

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: India and Pakistan renew their fierce cricket rivalry in a high-octane Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Group C encounter. With Krunal Pandya and Abbas Afridi leading their respective sides, fans can expect explosive batting and fast-paced action. Check the complete match details, squads, timings and live streaming options across different countries.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Group C Match Live In India On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 11:32 IST

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: India and Pakistan are set to renew their cricket rivalry in a Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. Led by Krunal Pandya, India will take on Pakistan, captained by Abbas Afridi, in the tournament’s seventh match. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST.

The six-a-side tournament brings a fast-paced format to one of cricket’s most familiar rivalries. India’s squad features experienced domestic and IPL performers, including Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia and Shashank Singh. Pakistan will look to make an impact with Khawaja Nafay, Irfan Khan and Abdul Samad among their squad members.

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With both teams competing in Group C, the result could prove important in determining their progress to the next stage. India and Pakistan will be aiming to make the most of the shorter format, where aggressive batting, quick bowling changes and sharp fielding can have a major influence on the outcome.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Match: India vs Pakistan, Group C

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 2:15 PM Hong Kong Time | 6:15 AM GMT | 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Both Teams’ Squads

India Squad

Krunal Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tripathi (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya and T Natarajan.

Pakistan Squad

Abbas Afridi (Captain), Khawaja Nafay (Wicketkeeper), Irfan Khan, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad and Ahmed Daniyal.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. FanCode’s official Hong Kong Sixes tournament page lists the fixture, while its match preview promotes live coverage.

For television viewers, check the latest schedule on Sony Sports Network, including the Sony Sports TEN channel listed in the supplied broadcast guide. Confirm the specific channel and match listing before the scheduled start, as television coverage details have not been consistently reported across available listings.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan should check the official Hong Kong Sixes broadcast announcements and local sports listings for confirmed television and streaming options. Some coverage guides list A Sports for television and ARY Plus for streaming, but viewers should verify that the India-Pakistan fixture is available in their region.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in the United States and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada should check Willow TV and its digital services for the latest Hong Kong Sixes coverage information. 

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India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Group C Match Live In India On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Group C Match Live In India On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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