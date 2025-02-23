India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions 2025: Who Is The Man Of The Match?

Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance once again, sealing India's victory with a boundary and securing a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

A Performance to Remember

Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression and strategic play. Speaking after the match, he emphasized his role in stabilizing the innings after Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal.

"My job was clear – control the middle overs, avoid risks against spinners, and target the pacers while keeping the scoreboard ticking. Once we built a solid partnership, Shreyas accelerated, and I found my rhythm," said Kohli.

With his fourth ODI century against Pakistan, Kohli further cemented his reputation as a big-game player. The celebration was signature Kohli – removing his helmet and signaling confidence as if to say, “I’ve got this.”

India Strengthens Its Position, Pakistan on the Brink

With this win, India moves to the top of the table, securing a semifinal spot. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces the risk of an early exit from the tournament they are hosting.

Reflecting on his performance, Kohli also highlighted the importance of fielding in maintaining his focus.

“Fielding well keeps me sharp while batting. I always give my 100% in the field—it’s something I take pride in,” he shared.

With Kohli back in top form, India’s campaign looks stronger than ever, while Pakistan is left searching for answers.