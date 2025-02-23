Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions 2025: Who Is The Man Of The Match?

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions 2025: Who Is The Man Of The Match?

Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance once again, sealing India's victory with a boundary and securing a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions 2025: Who Is The Man Of The Match?


Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance once again, sealing India’s victory with a boundary and securing a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Performance to Remember

Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression and strategic play. Speaking after the match, he emphasized his role in stabilizing the innings after Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal.

“My job was clear – control the middle overs, avoid risks against spinners, and target the pacers while keeping the scoreboard ticking. Once we built a solid partnership, Shreyas accelerated, and I found my rhythm,” said Kohli.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With his fourth ODI century against Pakistan, Kohli further cemented his reputation as a big-game player. The celebration was signature Kohli – removing his helmet and signaling confidence as if to say, “I’ve got this.”

India Strengthens Its Position, Pakistan on the Brink

With this win, India moves to the top of the table, securing a semifinal spot. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces the risk of an early exit from the tournament they are hosting.

Reflecting on his performance, Kohli also highlighted the importance of fielding in maintaining his focus.

“Fielding well keeps me sharp while batting. I always give my 100% in the field—it’s something I take pride in,” he shared.

With Kohli back in top form, India’s campaign looks stronger than ever, while Pakistan is left searching for answers.

Filed under

India vs Pakistan Man Of The Match Virat Kohli Who is the man of the man

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine