India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Key Battles That Could Decide The Winner

India faces Pakistan in a high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Can India secure a semi-final spot, or will Pakistan fight back to stay in the tournament?

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India enters the game with confidence after a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan must recover from a 60-run loss. The match also revives memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan stunned India.

Both teams have had recent successes—India dominated England 3-0 at home, while Pakistan registered ODI series wins against Australia and South Africa. However, inconsistency has plagued both squads, making this clash unpredictable.

Key Battles That Could Shape the Outcome

Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi had an off-day against New Zealand, but he will be eager to make an impact against India. His battle with Rohit Sharma could set the tone for the match. Rohit has fared well against left-arm pacers in ODIs, averaging 51.39, but against Afridi specifically, he has scored only 48 runs in 56 balls, falling twice. Can Rohit counter Afridi’s swing, or will the pacer find his rhythm?

Virat Kohli vs Abrar Ahmed

Virat Kohli’s struggles against leg-spinners are well-documented, and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed could exploit this weakness. Kohli has had trouble facing quality leg-spin in recent matches, averaging just 4.20 against leggies since 2024. If Abrar delivers, he could put immense pressure on India’s middle order.

Mohammed Shami vs Babar Azam

India’s pace ace Mohammed Shami comes into the game fresh off a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh. Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, who averages 50.01 against pacers, will need to counter Shami’s new-ball threat. The two have never faced off in ODIs, making this an exciting contest.

Arshdeep Singh vs Saud Shakeel

India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could get the nod over Harshit Rana for this match. He will look to exploit Saud Shakeel’s struggles in powerplay overs. Shakeel’s tentative approach early in the innings could give Arshdeep an edge.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Mohammad Rizwan

Ravindra Jadeja’s control and accuracy will be tested against Mohammad Rizwan. Though Jadeja was wicketless against Bangladesh, his ability to choke runs makes him a vital asset. Rizwan has been strong against left-arm spinners but managed just 28 runs in 22 balls against Jadeja in their previous encounter. This battle could dictate the middle overs.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

With India aiming for a semi-final berth and Pakistan fighting to stay in the tournament, the Dubai encounter promises to be an unforgettable clash. Will Pakistan keep their hopes alive, or will India secure a commanding victory? The answer will unfold in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

