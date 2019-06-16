India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: After skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Shara has become the second Indian batsman to score a hundred in the World Cup matches against Pakistan. Sharma made his century in just 85 balls at Old Trafford in Manchester. He laid the foundation for a big total in the most awaited match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second Indian player after skipper Virat Kohli to hit a hundred in the history of World Cup against Pakistan. The opener achieved the feat in a high-octane match against arch-rivals at Old Trafford in Manchester. With this ton, Sharma scored his 24th century in the One Day International cricket and third in the ICC mega-events.

After invited to bat first, Sharma and Lokesh Rahul opened the inning for India. Both the batsmen hit Pakistani bowlers left, right and the center. Sharma completed his half-century in 34 balls, his fastest one. Rahul departed early after scoring his half-century. But Sharma continued making runs both for the team and himself.

His hundred comes in just 85 balls, third fastest by an Indian batsman against Men in Green in the 50-over match. Before him, former opener Virender Sehwag holds the record of hitting both the first and second fastest centuries. Sehwag hit the fastest century (80 balls) against the Green Shirts in Karachi in 2008 and second quickest (84 balls) in Kochi in 2005.

In the 22nd match of the World Cup in Manchester, Sharma scored 140 runs off 113 balls. He smashed three sixes and 14 boundaries in the inning that helped India to score 305 for 4 in 46.4 overs. Currently, the match has been stopped due to rain.

Manchester hundred is Sharma’s second in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He scored his first ton in the opening match against South Africa. The right-handed batsman made 122 off 144 balls and helped his team to win the match by 6 wickets. He also played a brilliant knock of 57 in the match against Australia. The team India won the match by 36 runs.

