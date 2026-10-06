LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: The India-Pakistan blockbuster has emerged as the most sought-after match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket ballot, with more than 100,000 applications already submitted. Overall demand has crossed one million applications, highlighting the enormous anticipation surrounding the tournament across three African host nations

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 20:29 IST

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Ticket demand for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has crossed the one-million mark, with more than one million applications submitted within three days of the ticket ballot opening on October 1.

More than 320,000 fans have already registered for the ballot, applying for matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as excitement builds ahead of the 14th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, according to the ICC.

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Pakistan Match Attracts Highest Demand

The India vs Pakistan fixture on October 10 is currently attracting the highest demand, with more than 100,000 ticket applications received. South Africa vs India follows with more than 86,000 applications, while India vs Australia has attracted more than 80,000.

The pre-seeded Super 7 fixture between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3) on November 7 has received almost 75,000 applications, making it the fourth most in-demand match. The November 21 final has also proved popular, with almost 65,000 applications already submitted.

ICC World Cup 2027 Ticket Details

The tournament will feature 14 of the world’s best teams, with the first ball set to be bowled on 2 October and the Final scheduled for 21 November.

With excitement building across the three host nations, the ICC has opened the ticket ballot to give fans around the world the opportunity to register for a chance to attend the tournament.

Ticket prices range from USD 9.62 USD (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD 31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing.

Sanjog Gupta On World Cup Ticket Demand

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: “One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. ICC events are now spectacles which transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.

“This is also Africa’s moment to shine as an ICC marquee men’s event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across 120+ countries. We aim to ‘make the circle bigger’, for fans, for the athletes, for the game, and for communities who will gather to celebrate the competition and the culture. The ballot is open, and we can’t wait to host the world so get in if you haven’t already.”

How Long Is The ICC World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot Open?

Fans have until 23h59 (CAT) on November 21 to register for the ballot and select their desired matches at tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six. India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.

The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day. (With Inputs From ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million
Tags: icc world cup 2027

RELATED News

Has Smriti Mandhana Replaced Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s All-Format Captain? BCCI Seemingly Confirms Ahead Of Home Series Against Zimbabwe

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s First and Latest International Goals As Argentina Legend Bids Farewell vs Benin

India vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Premier League Stars Rodrigo Bentancur, Darwin Nunez Named in Starting XI for Uruguay; India Led By Experienced Gurpreet Singh

IND vs WI: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Today’s 1st T20I In Lucknow? Check Team India’s Playing XI Against West Indies

LATEST NEWS

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry Outlines 2027 Policy Shifts at GLOBOIL India 2026

60-Year-Old Patient Falls From Second Floor At Lucknow Hospital; Was It Foul Play? What Triggered the Fatal Fall?

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

CPOPC Strengthens India Partnership on Edible Oil Security, Sustainable Production and Consumer Awareness at GLOBOIL India 2026

Under the Guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, Hindi Continues to Expand Across the United Kingdom

Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

Online Class Turns Into Horror as Masked Man Slashes 19-Year-Old’s Neck and Forehead, Then Flees: What Happened in Faridabad?

CEP, IIT Delhi opens admissions for the 9th batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

Parul University Signs MoU with Innogress to Establish Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computing

NHAI FASTag Reward: NHAI Offers Free Rs 1,000 Recharge By Reporting Dirty Toll Plaza Toilets; Here’s How To Claim

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million
INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million
INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million
INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million
INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

QUICK LINKS