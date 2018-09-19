India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match preview: Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness another exciting clash of India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2018. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai in UAE at 5 pm today. Fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network, stream online on Hotstar and all the written updates on NewsX.com.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match preview: The stage is set for the mother of all exciting and thriller matches, India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2018. The key contest between both the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE and the breathtaking encounter India vs Pakistan will commence at 5:00 pm (IST). In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead Men in Blue and Pakistan will play under the captaincy of Ahmad Shahzad.

India and Pakistan have met 12 times in the Asia Cup, out of which, India have won 6 times (5 ODIs and one T20I) while Pakistan secured victory of 5 occasions and 1 match ended with no result.

What’s on the stake?

When it comes to the cricket match between India and Pakistan, the platform does not matter for the fans, all that matters is a victory. And for such crucial match, both the sides will come out with their best XI combination.

Its a group stage match and both the teams have already won their first matches against Hong Kong and have qualified for the Asia Cup 2018 super 4 round, but both the nations want to mark a victory as it matters more than the cup for fans.

Key players to watch for India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2018:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to play with an extra batsman in front of Pakistan’s strong bowling line-up.

For India, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Raydu, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul will be the key batsmen for runs galore. Spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are set to trap Paki batsmen with their turning balls. While speedsters Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah will hold the pace attack.

For Pakistan, Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik will be the run-getters, while Pakistan best pace attack will include Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.

