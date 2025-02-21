Home
India vs Pakistan: Revisiting Sreesanth’s Game-Changing Catch In T20 World Cup Final 2007

That defining moment sealed India’s victory against Pakistan, marking the beginning of a golden era under MS Dhoni.

Dubai is set to host yet another high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. As cricket fans gear up for this intense encounter, it’s the perfect time to revisit one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history S. Sreesanth’s game-changing catch in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup final.

The thrilling final of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup on September 24, 2007, saw India, led by a young and dynamic MS Dhoni, script history by defeating Pakistan by five runs. While the tournament was filled with unforgettable moments, Sreesanth’s catch in the last over became a defining image of India’s triumph. The win not only secured India’s first-ever T20 World Cup but also marked the beginning of a golden era in Indian cricket under Dhoni’s leadership.

Here is the moment

In that nail-biting final, India posted a competitive total of 157/5, courtesy of Gautam Gambhir’s crucial knock of 75 off 54 balls and Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 30 off 16 balls. Pakistan’s chase was filled with twists and turns, with Misbah-ul-Haq keeping their hopes alive until the very last over. With 13 runs required off six balls, Dhoni took a bold decision to hand the ball to Joginder Sharma, a relatively inexperienced bowler.

Joginder started nervously with a wide, followed by a dot ball. Misbah then struck a six, bringing Pakistan within touching distance of the title. With just six runs needed off four balls, Misbah attempted an audacious scoop shot over short fine leg, only to miscue it straight into the hands of Sreesanth. That moment sealed India’s victory and etched itself into the memories of every Indian cricket fan.

‘Iconic Catch Is A Reminder’

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the Champions Trophy 2025, echoes of the 2007 final will undoubtedly resonate among fans. The stakes remain as high as ever, with both teams eyeing glory in one of cricket’s most prestigious tournaments. For Indian fans, Sreesanth’s iconic catch serves as a reminder of the team’s resilience and the thrill of defeating Pakistan on the biggest stage.

Will history repeat itself in Dubai? As the two teams gear up for yet another epic showdown, cricket lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting to witness another unforgettable chapter in the India-Pakistan rivalry.

ALSO READ: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry: Why Ind Vs Pak Captivates Fans & Their Most Iconic Matches | Champions Trophy 2025

