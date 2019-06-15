India will face Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Pakistan hasn't won a single match against India in the World Cup. They faced each other for 6 times and every time India managed to get a comfortable win. This time the contest between Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz and Indian opener Rohit Sharma will be one of the most enthralling battles of the match.

India will be facing Pakistan in a high-intensity match for the seventh time in the World Cup history on June 16. The match will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Pakistan has never won a 50-over match against India in the World Cup history. They have faced each other for 6 times and every time Pakistan failed to finish the match with a win, while on the other hand, Each time Indian boys held their nerve and managed to get a win.

However, Pakistan has always been able to produce great bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar. On the other hand, India has given the world Cricket some of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen, be it Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid.

This time also the battle is mainly between the Indian batting and Pakistan bowling. The contest between Rohit Sharma vs Wahab Riaz is one of them.

Rohit Sharma, who is the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team, comes at the top of the Indian inning as an opener and undoubtedly one of the most consistent batsmen of recent times in the limited overs cricket. He became the first cricketer to score double-hundred three times in ODI cricket. He is also the highest run scorer in ODI cricket (264), which he made against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 13, 2014. Sharma’s other two double hundred is against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively. He scored 8,132 runs with an average of 48.11 in ODI cricket. He has scored 23 hundred and 41 fifties in 207 matches.

On the other hand, Wahab Riaz who is a left-arm fast bowler, bowl at speeds of around 90mph(144.8 km/h). Riaz played 81 matches with a bowling average of 34.52. He took 5 wickets haul for 42 runs which is the best bowling figure of his career. However, Wahab was not a part of the World Cup squad initially for his poor performance in recent times but his brilliant past record in the World Cup earned him the spot in the team eventually.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App