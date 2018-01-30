Indian young gun Shubman Gill notched up a gritty century to help India post a strong total on board against Pakistan in the semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Gill plundered 94 balls 102 which ensured 272/9 on board fro India in 50 overs. Muhammad Musa (4/67) and Arshad Iqbal (3/51) finished with the best figures for Pakistan. Indian medium pacer Ishan Porel took four wickets and ran down the Pakistani top order to ensure India registered a thumping victory by 203 runs.

India got better of Pakistan in a thumping manner as they beat the neighbours by 203 runs in the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup. The Prithvi Shaw led side posted a hefty total of 272/9 on board with the help of a dashing century from the young sensation Shubman Gill 102 (94). Medium pacer Ishan Porel did the rest for India when he ran through the Pakistani top order and packed a hapless Pakistani top order for less than 30 runs. He finished the game with superb figures of 17/4 in 6 overs. Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag picked up two wickets each while contributing in the winning cause for India.

Musa got the first breakthrough for Pakistan when he got Shaw back into the pavilion running him out and then sent back Manjot Kalra who was caught by Rohail Nazir on the score of 47(59). In came Gill and posted a 54 runs partnership for the third wicket with Harvik Desai, who was later caught by Saad Khan on a delivery from Iqbal. Iqbal didn’t stop there and ran through the Indian middle order along with Musa. Shivam Mavi and Shiva Singh became the last victim of Musa who finished with figures of 67/4 in 10 overs.

It was an enthralling game of cricket which gave the fans a reflection of what the rivalry could turn out to be like when these young chaps meet each other in the top circuit. Prithvi Shaw’s direct tussle was with Shaheen Afridi after he chose to bat in the semis. he handled the bowlers well and gave a glimpse of his attacking prowess while striding the innings forward with Kalra. After Shaw and Kalra it was all bu Gill who stayed there till the last ball and reached the three-figure mark on the last ball when he was dropped by Hassan Khan in the deep.