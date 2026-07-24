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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details

India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details

India and Pakistan will compete in a high-voltage Hockey match in the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 match on July 24, Friday with a good crowd expected in Muscat, Oman.

India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 21:06 IST

India vs Pakistan, FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026: India and Pakistan will compete in a high-voltage Hockey match in the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 match on July 24, Friday with a good crowd expected in Muscat, Oman.

India enters the contest with heightened confidence, having delivered a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament. The youthful Indian team has garnered attention with its aggressive attacking strategy and swift transitions, establishing itself as one of the standout teams in the competition thus far.

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Their recent 8-3 triumph over Bangladesh underscored their squad’s depth, with captain Ketan Kushwaha leading by example and several players rising to the occasion during critical moments. Conversely, Pakistan approaches the fixture with optimism. Whether in cricket or hockey, encounters between these neighboring nations often transcend the points table, adding pressure and excitement irrespective of the format or age group. The Pakistani youth are eager to challenge themselves against an in-form Indian sub-junior hockey team and make a significant impact on the continental stage.

However, India are likely to start as firm favourites, given the form they are in currently.

FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026: What time does the Hockey match between India and Pakistan start?

The FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 clash between India and Pakistan commences on 9:00 PM Local time in Muscat, Oman. As far as the coverage for Indian fans go, they can watch the clash from 10:30 PM IST. In Pakistan, the match will begin at 10:00 PM PKT.

FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026: Where to watch the Hockey Match between India and Pakistan?

Fans of both India and Pakistan can catch the action live on the Asia Hockey Official YouTube Channel for free. As far as live streaming goes, it will be available on on Watch.Hockey app and website.

Also Read: West Indies vs Pakistan, Test Series: Full Schedule, Venues And What to Expect as Babar Azam Begins Second Captaincy Stint

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India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details
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India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details
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