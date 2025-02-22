India vs Pakistan: Who Is Mudassar Nazar? Pakistan Rope In ‘Special Coach’ Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against India

With their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign hanging by a thread, Pakistan faces a do-or-die battle against India on Sunday in Dubai. A second consecutive defeat, following their opening loss to New Zealand, would mean an early exit from the tournament in just four days.

In an effort to salvage their chances and adapt to UAE conditions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has enlisted the expertise of former cricketer Mudassar Nazar as a special coach, as reported by journalist Vimal Kumar. The 68-year-old, well-versed in Middle Eastern pitches, was seen actively working with the players during Pakistan’s Friday evening training session.

Why Did PCB Bring in Mudassar Nazar?

A former Pakistan opener, Mudassar Nazar is considered an authority on cricket in the UAE. His vast experience includes coaching stints with Pakistan, Kenya, and the UAE, along with a role as Director of Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy. He also worked with the ICC’s Global Cricket Academy in Dubai and served as a national selector for the Emirates Cricket Board. Given his extensive knowledge of UAE playing conditions, the PCB felt he was the ideal mentor to guide the squad before their high-pressure encounter with Rohit Sharma’s India.

Pakistan’s Struggles in Training

Despite Nazar’s presence, Pakistan’s training session revealed alarming weaknesses. Players focused on aggressive batting, with stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi launching the ball into the stands. However, many struggled with timing, leading to frequent mishits that went skyward instead of clearing the boundary.

Fielding was another major concern, as players repeatedly dropped routine catches, exposing a critical flaw ahead of their must-win clash. Pakistan’s vulnerability in this department could prove costly, especially against an in-form Indian team looking to secure a semifinal spot.

India Plays in Dubai, Pakistan Hosts Elsewhere

While Pakistan is the official host of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all of India’s group stage matches are being held in Dubai. This arrangement stems from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

With New Zealand and India leading Group A, a victory for Rohit Sharma’s team on Sunday would guarantee their semifinal qualification and eliminate Pakistan. As tensions rise, Pakistan’s fate now hinges on their ability to overcome India in this high-stakes showdown.

