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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals

India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals

India Women’s Junior Hockey Team crushed Pakistan 19-0 in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 quarter-final in Moki, China. The dominant victory secured India’s semi-final berth, extending their unbeaten run after wins over Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea in the tournament.

Indian hockey team defeated Pakistan 19-0 in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Indian hockey team defeated Pakistan 19-0 in the Women's Junior Asia Cup. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 13:15 IST

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India’s hockey team thrashed Pakistan in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, scoring 19 goals against their arch-rivals while maintaining a clean sheet. The 19-0 thrashing came in the quarterfinals of the tournament, securing their spot in the final four. Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team had beaten Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea to top their group. In the semi-final, India will face the winner of South Korea vs Malaysia on the 12th of September. 

India Beats Pakistan 19-0 in Women’s Junior Asia Cup



At its peak level of performance during the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup, the Indian girls’ junior hockey team defeated Pakistan with a breathtaking score of 19-0 in their first quarter-final match at the competition site in Moki China thereby qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Right from the first whistle, Indian Girls’ team took complete control of the game, scoring five, then five and six goals in each quarter, eventually winning 19-0 against Pakistan and because of this they have secured their spot for the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the seventh minute, Pooja Sahu scored a goal for India against defending champion Pakistan, as the goals came along at a steady rate at regular intervals. Looking helpless, Pakistan was run over by the Indian side, with Sanika Mane netting a double and India leading 10 by half-time.

Nine more goals followed after the play resumed, including a Pooka Malik hat-trick and a brace apiece for Supriya and Purnima Yadav as Pakistan was unable to counter India’s consistent attacks.

Having won the tournament in 2023 and 2024, India is favourite to win the title for the third time in a row. Having already beaten both Malaysia and South Korea, the Indian junior team would not mind the result going either way before their semi-final clash. 

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Big Injury Blow For Team India, Star Pacer Set to Miss Afghanistan T20Is; Asian Games Participation Also in Doubt

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India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals
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India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals

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India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals
India vs Pakistan Women’s Junior Asia Cup: India Hammer Pakistan 19-0 to Storm Into Semi-Finals
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