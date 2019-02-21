India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: The International Cricket Council (ICC) may ban the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the international cricket if Virat Kohli and men boycott the league match with Pakistan at Manchester in the upcoming World Cup 2019. The India vs Pakistan high-voltage match has been scheduled for June 16, 2019, but the Indian fans have been demanding to boycott the play with Pakistan after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Pulwama Attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers martyred, people from across the country have been demanding to boycott and stop every kind of deal or relationship with Pakistan. The same demand has been raised for not to play the cricket match with Pakistan in upcoming World Cup 2019 which has been scheduled to be held on June 16, 2019, at the Manchester in England. The cricket fans from across the country have also been demanding to put a ban on Pakistan for the upcoming tournament. However, the decision to not play the league match with Pakistan can fire back as the International Cricket Council (ICC) may put a ban on India for not following its directions. A BCCI source told the media that we should not get isolated in order to isolate Pakistan.

He added that if Virat Kohli and men would not play in India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, then Pakistan would get 2 walk-over points and the path for India to the next round could turn difficult. And as a result for not participating in the match fixed by ICC, the international cricket governing body can impose a ban on the BCCI.

He advised that there is still a lot of time, and the Indian cricket board and captain should take the decision after churning of other board members advice and sports minister as there’s a lot of time left and the board should not react in hurry. Former cricket Harbhajan Singh has also said that no cricket should be played between both the countries until the relations become better and Pakistan doesn’t stop supporting the terror organisations.

