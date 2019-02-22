India vs Pakistan World Cup match: Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday said that it is really disappointing to see that cricket is being targeted. Pakistan captain insisted that sports should never be mixed with politics. The Pakistan skipper added that sports should be taken as sports only.

India vs Pakistan World Cup match: After the Pulwama attack, in which more than 40 CRPF personnel martyred, Indians have been demanding to stop all kind of relationship with Pakistan. The terror attack has also shadowed the cricket relationships as demand to not to play with Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 has been raised by citizens from all across the country. In reply to the demand to boycott the game, Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday said that it is really disappointing that cricket is being targeted.

Pakistan captain insisted that sports should never be mixed with politics. CricketPakistan.com quoted Sarfaraz Ahmed that India vs Pakistan match should be played as per schedule as there are millions of people who want to watch this game. “I just don’t think cricket should be targeted for political gains,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The Pakistan skipper added that sports should be taken as sports only. The call to boycott cricket with Pakistan was rise by former crickets Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Azharuddin. While big names like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar had said that India should play with Pakistan and beat them at the world cup once again. Talking to the media, Sachin said that Virat Kohli and men should not give away 2 crucial points to Pakistan at the extravaganza. He added that for him the nation comes first and whatever the Indian government would decide he will follow it by heart.

