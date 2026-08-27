India vs Panama Date, Venue Announced: Bengaluru to Host Blue Tigers Ahead of Historic Brazil Clash

India vs Panama: The date and venue for the Indian national football team to take on the Panama national football team have been announced. The senior men’s national team will return to Bengaluru on 26th September for the first time since 2023, having last played during the SAFF Championship Final, where they defeated Kuwait. The Blue Tigers will face a run of teams that have participated in the FIFA World Cup, starting with Panama, before the headline clash against Brazil. They will finish off this series of matches against New Zealand.

Sree Kanteerava Stadium to Host India vs Panama Clash

The Indian senior men’s national team will play an international friendly against Panama on September 26 during the FIFA Men’s International Match Window in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers’ first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.

Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide India with a high-quality test. The Central American nation featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to the September encounter.

India’s Impressive Record at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has previously witnessed India record a memorable victory over a high-ranked opposition when the Blue Tigers won 1-0 against the United Arab Emirates (ranked 54 places above India) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2001. Twenty-five years later, the city will once again host India against a highly ranked opponent.

NA Haris, Vice President, AIFF, and President, Karnataka State Football Association, said, “It is a matter of great pride for Bengaluru and the football community in Karnataka to welcome the Indian men’s national team back to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru has always had a special relationship with Indian football, and the atmosphere during the 2023 SAFF Championship, culminating in India lifting the title here, demonstrated the city’s passion and support for the national team.

India Set to Face Panama Before Brazil

It will be India’s first friendly against a World Cup-playing nation in a busy international period, coming exactly one week before they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

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