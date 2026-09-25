India vs Panama Football Live Updates: Ryan Williams Scores as Blue Tigers Take Lead Against 2026 FIFA World Cup Side

India vs Panama Live Updates: India took a surprise lead against Panama with a goal from Ryan Williams in the 41st minute of the first half. The Blue Tigers are leading against the FIFA World Cup 2026 participants. The South American nation was expected to produce a tough fight for the Indian national football team; however, with a goal from Williams, the hosts are in the lead after the first half.

WATCH: Ryan Williams Scores For India vs Panama









No one would have believed that India would lead against Panama. However, at the time of writing, it has been 65 minutes, and the hosts continue to lead in Bengaluru. The special goal came from Ryan Williams in the 41st minute. His goal has stood as the lone goal in the match for over an hour, with the Indian team standing on the brink of producing a result.

India vs Panama: Who is Ryan Willliams?

Ryan Williams became the second overseas footballer to give the country of his birth a passport and play for the Indian football team. Born in Subiaco, Perth, in 1993, son of Audrey (a member of an Anglo-Indian family from Mumbai) and Eric.

Due to the Indian government not recognizing dual citizenship, the holder of an Australian passport would have had to relinquish Australian nationality. Also, due to the current national sports policy, only ordinary residents or citizens of a country are eligible to play. But the OCI and PIO athletes still need to give up their foreign passport to become eligible to play for India.

During this period, Williams was the second (after Japanese-born Arata Izumi) footballer to have played for his mother’s country. (he made nine international appearances for India in 2013 and 2014).

India vs Panama Live

At the time of writing, Panama has restored the balance in the game after scoring their first goal in the 68th minute. The equalising goal came from Omar Valencia. Meanwhile, after 75 minutes, the scoreline remains 1-1, and the match would be drawn if there are no more goals by the end of the second half.