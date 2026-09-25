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Home > Sports News > India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India vs Panama International Friendly, All You Need to Know: India will begin a demanding run of international friendlies when they face 2026 FIFA World Cup side Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 25. Here is everything you need to know about the India vs Panama international friendly, including the date, venue, kick-off time, squads and live streaming details.

India vs Panama International Friendly: Check Preview, Date, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Panama International Friendly: Check Preview, Date, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 14:02 IST

India vs Panama International Friendly, All You Need to Know: India will begin a demanding run of international friendlies when they face Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 25. The fixture marks the first-ever senior international meeting between the two countries and gives Khalid Jamil’s side an immediate test against opposition that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, with the game set to be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Aath, while fans can stream it on Sony LIV. India will then face Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6 in the same international window.

India vs Panama International Friendly Match Details

  • Match: India vs Panama, International Friendly
  • Date: Friday, September 25, 2026
  • Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • India FIFA Ranking: 138
  • Panama FIFA Ranking: 44
  • Head-to-Head: First senior international meeting

Where to Watch India vs Panama International Friendly Live on TV?

The India vs Panama international friendly will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available on Sony Aath.

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How to Watch India vs Panama International Friendly Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the India vs Panama international friendly live on Sony LIV through its app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Panama International Friendly Team News

India, coached by Khalid Jamil, have named a 26-member squad for the international window and will face three teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beginning with Panama in Bengaluru. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is expected to start in goal, while Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams are among the key players in the squad. Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco are notable absentees.

Panama, ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, have named 14 players who were part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. The Central American side are coached by Thomas Christiansen and arrive in Bengaluru for their first international match against India.

India vs Panama International Friendly Squads

India Squad: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Panama Squad: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts, Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martin Krug, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson, Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarias Londono, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert, Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez.

India vs Panama International Friendly Preview

The match presents India with a significant challenge against a Panama side that competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. India will look to make use of home advantage and test themselves against higher-ranked opposition, with Panama currently 94 places above the Blue Tigers in the FIFA rankings. The match is also the first of three fixtures against 2026 World Cup teams for India, with Brazil and Uruguay to follow in October.

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India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Panama International Friendly 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

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