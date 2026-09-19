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Home > Sports News > India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI’s Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report

India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI’s Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report

With a plethora of topics discussed during the recent BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the prospect of appointing a new chief selector for the men's side, another major announcement seem to be on the cards.

India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI's Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI's Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 20:37 IST

With a plethora of topics discussed during the recent BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the prospect of appointing a new chief selector for the men’s side, another major announcement seem to be on the cards. According to reports, the BCCI could organise a match between Team India and World XI as part of the centenary celebrations in 2028. The centenary will reportedly be celebrated through a year-long programme as it will commence in December 2027 and continuing till 2028.

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India’s legendary run in white-ball events since 2023

The Men in Blue have been amongst the white-ball events since 2023, known for playing aggressively especially in T20 cricket. They reached the final of the 2023 World Cup, exploiting the home conditions at best. However, the team led by Rohit Sharma fell just short in the final as Australia stunned the hosts at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win their sixth title. However, Rohit went on to captain the national team to T20 World Cup victory in 2024 and the Champions Trophy title the following year. Team India are also the first side to win the T20 World Cup title at home and the only team till date to defend the same.

Meanwhile, players from countries like Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are likely to come together to face India as part of Rest of World XI. According to reports, the discussions remain at the earliest stages of now and it remains to be seen how the BCCI plans the celebrations. India are notably yet to play an international against ICC World XI.

Team India prepare for a crucial phase

Meanwhile, reports claim that Parthiv Patel remains the frontrunner to succeed Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector moving forward. If Parthiv indeed becomes the chief selector, he will have the task to guide India through a very crucial phase, with the 2027 World Cup and the 2025-27 WTC Final looming. Two Indian teams will be in action in the coming days, with one in Asian Games 2026 in Japan, while one at home facing the West Indies in a three-game ODI series.

The fitness and workload management of a host of players will come into focus, especially that of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy. It will also be interesting if the new selection panel will bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami back into the setup, given their excellent form in domestic cricket.

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India vs Rest Of World XI In December 2028? BCCI’s Big Plans For Grand Year-Long Celebrations | Report
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